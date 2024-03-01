Best NBA Prop Bets Today for Bucks vs Bulls: Look for Coby White to Break Out of Slump
Breaking down the best prop bets for the Chicago Bulls-Milwaukee Bucks matchup.
The Milwaukee Bucks face the Chicago Bulls on the road tonight.
The Bucks, who are on a four-game winning streak, are playing the second part of a back-to-back. The Bulls, who just defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers in double overtime the other night, will attempt to even the season series at two apiece.
Betting-wise, there are a few things I am looking at. How will the invigorated Bucks defense impact the offensive props for Bulls players? And with Khris Middleton being a game-time decision, should we still target Bucks players tonight?
Best Prop Bets for Bucks vs Bulls
- Coby White OVER 19.5 Points
- DeMar DeRozan OVER 27.5 Points and Assists
- Giannis Antetokounmpo UNDER 18.5 Rebounds and Assists
Coby White OVER 19.5 Points
White has been slumping as of late with shooting 25%, 14.3%, and 27.8% over the last three games. And he has gone under this line in each of the past two games despite playing 50 and 41 minutes.
But the reason I am taking the over is that despite all of these factors, he is still shooting at a high volume which makes me believe the slump will be short lived.
For the month of February, he averaged 17.5 shots per game and with Zach LaVine out for the rest of the season, White's attempts are not going anywhere despite how bad he shoots.
Not to mention, in the seven games prior to the mini-slump, he had gone over 19.5 points in six games. I also like the matchup against the Bucks guards. Despite the team playing better defense, I still believe there is a fair amount of opportunity for opposing backcourt players.
DeMar DeRozan OVER 27.5 Points and Assists
DeRozan has been crushing this line as of late. Over the last 10 games he is averaging 31.9 PA's per game and he has gone over this total in nine of the last 10 games.
Very similar to the Coby White play, I like this matchup even with the Bucks defense playing well. In the last matchup against the Bucks, DeRozan logged 52 PA's in response to the drop coverage they play allowing him to live in the mid-range.
Also, if you needed any more reasons: The game is at home for DeRozan and he is averaging 29 PA's per game this season at the United Center.
Giannis Antetokounmpo UNDER 18.5 Rebounds and Assists
For the season, Antetokounmpo is averaging 17.5 RA's and has gone under this line 61% of the time. Recent trends show a similiar rate with him going over in just three of the last 10 games.
In the three previous games against the Bulls he logged 13,19 and 18 RA's so there are no outliers to be reported. I think if Middleton remains sidelined, play the under.
If he comes back there could be some variability but even when he is on the floor this is a tough number for Antetokounmpo to hit the over.
