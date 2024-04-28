Best NBA prop bets today for Bucks vs. Pacers Game 4
By Reed Wallach
New FanDuel Sportsbook users, sign up below and get $150 in bonus bets as soon as you make a first bet of just $5! Get started below!
Best NBA Prop Bets for Bucks vs. Pacers Game 4
- Obi Toppin OVER 7.5 Points
- Tyrese Haliburton OVER 28.5 Points + Assists
- Brook Lopez UNDER 5.5 Rebounds
Obi Toppin OVER 7.5 Points
Toppin has been getting steady minutes in this series, averaging about 17 minutes per game. After a disasterous Game 1 from the whole Pacers team, we have seen Indiana find its footing and Toppin has been a big contributor, scoring nine in Game 2 (on 11 shots) and 15 in Game 3 (on 11 shots) despite fewer minutes due to some foul trouble.
Toppin has been seeing plenty of shot volume, and as long as he can avoid foul trouble, he should see about 20 minutes yet again in this one with a handful of shot attempts both at the rim and beyond the arc to clear this modest total.
Tyrese Haliburton OVER 28.5 Points and Assists
As noted above, everybody on the Pacers gets a mulligan after Game 1, as the series is drastically different now.
After struggling with the Bucks physicality in Game 1, Haliburton has combined for 30 points, 14 rebounds and 28 assists in the last two games. While he hasn't been shooting that efficiently in the series, 41% from the field and 22% from three, but he has found his footing with each passing game.
Haliburton has a feel for the game now and the playoff atmosphere. Patrick Beverly's style of play will continue to diminish and Haliburton is due for an explosive game after putting up numbers, but not in the efficient manner.
I'll go over on his combined points and assists prop in hopes of getting a comprehensive performance from the All-Star guard.
Brook Lopez UNDER 5.5 Rebounds
The Pacers have done a stellar job on the glass in this series, grabbing 53% of available misses through three games, an uptick from the below league average 49% in the regular season.
Milwaukee was better than Indiana in the regular season, but right at the league average (nearly 50%), but are losing in this regard through three games. Bucks center Brook Lopez isn't a high volume rebounder, but he hasn't been a factor at all on the glass in this series, averaging only nine rebound chances per game and three boards.
Lopez has gone under this number in three straight games as the Bucks continue to push him further beyond the arc in hopes of clearing out driving lanes for the Milwaukee ball handlers.
Indiana has made a commitment to cleaning the glass, and I don't see that changing in an expected blowout.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.