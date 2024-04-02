Best NBA Prop Bets Today for Bucks vs Wizards: Take the UNDER on this Giannis Antetokounmpo prop
The Milwaukee Bucks take on the Washington Wizards tonight as part of their mini road trip late in the season. The Bucks and Wizards have played twice before during this season with the Bucks winning both times.
Tonight, even with Damian Lillard ruled out, the Bucks are 13.5-point favorites so I am keeping that in mind when assessing the player props tonight.
With major blowout potential, I like for Giannis Antentokounmpo to get in and get out tonight which should result in him logging just a tick under his 34.5 points line.
Best Prop Bets for Bucks vs Wizards
- Kris Middleton OVER 5.5 Rebounds
- Giannis Antetokounmpo UNDER 34.5 Points
- Deni Avdija OVER 13.5 Rebounds and Assists
Kris Middleton OVER 5.5 Rebounds
Since returning to the lineup, Middleton has been inconsistent as far as scoring and offensive output. But as far as his rebounding, he has been crushing this line.
In the last five games, Middleton has gone over this prop each time and is averaging 7.2 boards per game during that stretch.
Tonight's game against the Wizards offers a favorable matchup for Middleton as they are ranked dead last in defensive rebounding (opposing teams averaging 48.7 defensive rebounds per game). Taking that into account, and the plus-money value this prop holds, I am taking this bet tonight.
Giannis Antetokounmpo UNDER 34.5 Points
Antetokounmpo has been a force all season, averaging 30.8 points per game (2nd-most in the NBA), and with Lilliard ruled out again tonight, conventional wisdom would suggest he score the ball tonight.
And going against the worst defense in the league, it should seem like a no-brainer to hammer the over, but with the Wizards being so bad, he might have too easy of a night and be out of the game much earlier than usual.
Considering the spread (13.5 points) is quite large, and that the Wizards are playing for draft position rather than playoff position, this game could be over by the fourth quarter.
In games where the Bucks won by 15+ points, Antetokounmpo has gone under in 10 of the 13 games. And in games where the Bucks won by 18+ points, he averages 29.3 minutes which is 5.3 minutes lower than his season average. He'll score when he is in the game, but it won't be long enough to eclipse 34.5 points.
Deni Avdija OVER 13.5 Rebounds and Assists
Looking over at the Wizards, Avdija has gone over 13.5 RA's in six straight games with an average of 16 RA's per game.
With blowouts having little effect on his overall minutes, and with Kyle Kuzma, Tyus Jones, and Landry Shamet all ruled out for tonight, I think this is a solid prop.
The Bucks also give up the 7th-most assists to opposing small forwards so Avdija should be able to go over once again tonight.
