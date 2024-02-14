Best NBA Prop Bets Today for Bulls vs Cavaliers: (Bet on THIS DeMar DeRozan Prop Bet)
The Chicago Bulls travel to Cleveland to take on the Cavaliers in a division matchup on Valentine's Day. This will be their third game against each other this season with the Cavaliers winning the last one, 109-91.
The Cavaliers are up 2-0 in the season series and have gone 4-1 in their last five games. The Bulls are fourth in their division and have gone 5-5 in their last 10 games.
Will Donovan Mitchell and the Cavaliers continue their upward climb in the Eastern Conference? Or will DeMar DeRozan and the Bulls inch one game closer to .500?
I decided to attack the player prop market to find the best value on this matchup, find out what I took below.
Best Prop Bets for Bulls vs Cavaliers
- DeMar DeRozan OVER 21.5 Points
- Donovan Mitchell OVER 26.5 Points
- Max Strus OVER 11.5 Points and Assists
DeMar DeRozan OVER 21.5 Points
The Cavaliers, despite having a strong defense, rank 22nd in opponent midrange field goal percentage. And if you have ever seen DeRozan's game, that is exactly what you look for when assessing his points line.
Also, over the past seven games, the Cavaliers have allowed the fourth most points per game to small forwards. That aligns with their season mark which sits at the 12th most points per game given up to small forwards.
Another reason in favor of DeRozan going over is how much he has been able to produce since the Zach Lavine news. Lavine has been out for an extended period of time but just recently the Bulls found out he would miss the rest of the season. In the five games since hearing that news, DeRozan has gone over his points total each time and the streak should continue tonight.
Donovan Mitchell OVER 26.5 Points
Mitchell has had plenty of recent success with his points prop. In the last 10 games he has gone over eight times.
For the season, he is averaging 28.3 points per game and has cashed the over 56% of the time. In the one game he played against the Bulls this season, he led the game in points with 34 points. I see little reason why we should expect a different result on Wednesday for the All-NBA First Team candidate.
Max Strus OVER 11.5 Points and Assists
Tonight will be all about opportunity for Strus. In his last 46 games where he played at least 26 minutes, he hit the over on his PA's line 39 times. That is promising, especially considering he has logged at least 26 minutes in 11 of his last 12 games.
In his two games against the Bulls this year, Strus tallied 33 and 6 PA's. In the game where he was only able to muster up 6 PA's, he shot 12.5% from the field. If he shot anywhere near his regular percentage (41%) he would have been 2-0 on his PA's line against the Bulls this season, so I'll bank on some natural regression on Wednesday and go over.
