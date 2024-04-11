Best NBA Prop Bets Today for Bulls vs Pistons: Coby White Will Go Under On THIS Prop
The Chicago Bulls look to stop a two-game losing streak tonight against the Detroit Pistons. The Pistons are losers of five-straight games and currently have the worst record in the NBA.
Tonight, Alex Caruso and Ayo Dosunmo are game-time decisions for the Bulls and Cade Cunningham is a game-time decsion for the Pistons.
For player props I am targeting Cunningham — if he suits up — and Coby White for the Bulls.
Best Prop Bets for Bulls vs Pistons
- Cade Cunningham OVER 5.5 First Quarter Points
- Coby White UNDER 9.5 Rebounds and Assists
- Cade Cunningham OVER 10.5 Rebounds and Assists
Cade Cunningham OVER 5.5 First Quarter Points
Cunningham has been one of the few bright spots for the Pistons this season as he leads the team in points with 22.7 points per game.
Over the last 20 games, Cunningham is averaging 6.8 points in the first quarter and in the last 10 games he is averaging 7.9 points in the opening quarter.
Cunningham has hit this line in five straight games (9.6 points during that stretch) and despite the Bulls giving up the second-fewest points to the point guard position, he will make it six straight.
Coby White UNDER 9.5 Rebounds and Assists
Coby White's rebounds + assists line is my biggest target of the night. In the last seven games against the Pistons, White has gone under 9.5 RA's six times. And in the last 10 games he has gone under eight times with an average of 8.6 RA's.
White is averaging 7 potential assists and 6.7 rebound chances in the last 10 games so a couple missed shots would help put him in the under on this prop.
The Pistons allow the third-fewest rebounds to point guards and with a couple misses on his potential assists, White will go under 9.5 RA's
Cade Cunningham OVER 10.5 Rebounds and Assists
Back to another Cunningham prop, he has hit the over on 10.5 RA's in eight of the last 10 games, in 16 of the last 20 games, and in 40 of 62 (65%) games this season.
Going against a Bulls team that could be without Caruso's perimeter defense, I like this prop.
With Cunningham hitting the over in 65% of games this season, and with the Bulls also giving up the eighth-most assists in the NBA, I will hammer this player prop.
