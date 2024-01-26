Best NBA Prop Bets Today for Cavaliers vs Bucks: Kris Middleton can be the hero tonight
The Milwaukee Bucks have a rematch set with the Cleveland Cavaliers tonight, but this time under the reign of new head coach Doc Rivers.
In the last meeting the Bucks led the entire game and won 126-116 but it wasn't enough to keep head coach Adrian Griffin aboard. All eyes will be on Rivers tonight, so can the Cavs play spoilers? Or will the top seeded Bucks improve to 31-13 on the season?
Regardless of the much anticipated outcome, here are the player props I am most confident in.
Best Player Props for Bucks vs Cavaliers
- Donovan Mitchell UNDER 43.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists
- Kris Middleton OVER 26.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists
- Isaac Okoro OVER 2.5 Rebounds
Donovan Mitchell UNDER 43.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists
Mitchell has hit the under on this line in 67% of games this season and against the Bucks he has gone under this line in two out of the three previous matchups.
He has not hit this line in the last four games and it took a 63% shooting night, and 135 points, to get to it.
Also, Evan Mobley and Darius Garland will remain OUT for this game which could present a problem for Mitchell with the Bucks focusing in on him defensively.
Kris Middleton OVER 26.5 PRA's
In the last matchup of the season against the Cavs this past Wednesday, the Bucks took it to them. It was a game that saw Kris Middleton have 24 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists, Giannis Antetokounmpo total 63 PRA's, and Damian Lilliard have 33 PRA's on 21 field goal attempts.
The Cavaliers are likely to change things up defensively in this next matchup and it seems like a good spot to back Middleton. He has played 30 or more minutes in his last three games and in those games he has hit this line twice, with the one miss coming in at 26 PRA's.
In the 12 games where he logs 30+ minutes alongside Lilliard and Antetokounmpo, Middleton is averaging 30.7 PRA's and has hit the over in 10 of the games.
But if you still feel skeptical, Antetokounmpo is questionable tonight with back spasms. So if he does miss tonight, this Middleton play will certainly be for the mortgage.
Isaac Okoro OVER 2.5 Rebounds
Isaac Okoro is averaging 3.4 total rebounds per game this season, 1.3 offense rebounds per game this season, and is grabbing 3.1 total rebounds per game in the month of January.
So why is this line at 2.5? Well he has not hit it in the last two games where he only got one board in each contest. But in the six games prior he hit the 2.5 rebounds line, and in five of those games he had 4+ rebounds.
Taking into account that the Bucks are the most up-temp offense in the league over the last 20 games, there should be plenty of opportunities to crash the glass for Okoro. Couple that with his afformentioned offensive rebounding prowess, 3 rebounds seems likely tonight.
