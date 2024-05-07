Best NBA Prop Bets Today for Cavaliers vs. Celtics (How to Bet Jrue Holiday, Donovan Mitchell)
By Peter Dewey
Game 1 between the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers tips off on Tuesday night, and oddsmakers certainly aren’t making this an easy game to bet.
Boston is favored by 12 points against a Cavs team that has yet to win a road game this postseason. While the C’s deserve the respect they’re getting in the market, laying double digits in a playoff game isn’t exactly the most stress-free way to bet on the NBA.
So, I’m eyeing a pair of player props – one for each team – for Game 1, and they both happen to be on guards that could find themselves matched up against each other tonight.
Cavaliers vs. Celtics Best NBA Prop Bets
- Jrue Holiday OVER 4.5 Assists
- Donovan Mitchell OVER 27.5 Points
Jrue Holiday OVER 4.5 Assists
Boston Celtics guard Jrue Holiday is going to play a ton of minutes in this series (as long as games are close), as he’s likely the team’s first choice to guard either Donovan Mitchell or Darius Garland.
That could bode well for Holiday on the offensive end, where he has picked up five or more assists in three straight playoff games for Boston .
While the former All-Star is averaging 7.2 potential assists per game in the playoffs, he’s plus money to pick up at least five on Tuesday.
With Kristaps Porzingis out, Holiday and the rest of the Boston starters should see a slight jump in usage, and I think that helps the Celtics guard go over this prop in Game 1.
Donovan Mitchell OVER 27.5 Points
Donovan Mitchell put the Cavs on his back in the final three games of the first round against the Orlando Magic, scoring 28, 50 and 39 points.
The key?
Mitchell is taking a ton of shots, attempting at least 23 in each of those games and averaging 22.7 field goal attempts per game for the playoffs.
Even against tough defenders like Holiday and Derrick White, Mitchell is going to find a way to get his, especially if he continues to get to the line (7.3 free throw attempts per game vs. Orlando) at a high rate.
Take the OVER for Mitchell’s points in Game 1 with the Cavs still searching for consistent offense around him.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.