Best NBA Prop Bets Today for Cavaliers vs Heat: Bet on Darius Garland's Shooting
The Cleveland Cavaliers face off against the Miami Heat in a grudge match for Eastern Conference positioning. The Heat are chasing the Indiana Pacers for the sixth seed and the Cavs are trying to hold off the Magic and Knicks for the third seed.
Tonight, Max Strus and Donovan Mitchell will be out for the Cavaliers and Duncan Robinson, Tyler Herro and Kevin Love will be out for the Heat.
With that, I am looking at is how will this Heat team respond after losing to the Pelicans without Brandon Ingram? And who will step up during Mitchell's extended absence for the Cavaliers?
New Caesars Sportsbook users, don't miss out on this new user bonus! Sign up below and get a no-sweat first bet up to $1,000
Best Prop Bets for Cavaliers vs Heat
- Jimmy Butler UNDER 10.5 Rebounds and Assists
- Nikola Jovic OVER 0.5 Three-Pointers MADE
- Darius Garland OVER 2.5 Three-Pointers MADE
Jimmy Butler UNDER 10.5 Rebounds and Assists
From night to night Butler is tough to gauge but he has gone under 10.5 RA's in each of the last five games and eight of the last 10 games.
Looking at tonight's matchup against the Cavaliers who give up the fourth fewest assists and 11th fewest rebounds per game to opponents, Butler will have a tough time hitting the over on this prop.
History has also supported this: In his last six games against the Cavaliers, Butler has gone under five times and he is 2/3 on this prop this season.
Nikola Jovic OVER 0.5 Three-Pointers MADE
With Duncan Robinson and Tyler Herro out, somebody is going to get extra long-range attempts, and who better than Jovic?
In the last couple games without Robinson and Herro, Jovic has made two and four 3-pointers respectively. But what is even more promising is his increase in attempts. In the last two games he has shot 15 total three-pointers. In one of the games he shot 10 threes which was a season-high for him.
So with the increase in production and usage this prop is bound to move. Get it at 0.5 or 1.5, both are playable.
Darius Garland OVER 2.5 Three-Pointers MADE
Garland has played 16 games this season without Mitchell so there is a good sample size to judge his production.
What those games have shown is that he is not going over on most of his lines, except for his threes. Essentially if he doesn't hit his point total, PRA's, etc. it is going to be okay because he is still going get his shots up.
Looking at his last 10 games without Mitchell, Garland has gone over 2.5 three-pointers seven times and in those games he is averaging 9.2 on 40% shooting. Both of those numbers are higher than his season average of 6.3 three-point attempts per game at 37% shooting.
Garland will have success from long-range, even if he does not hit the other juiced lines.
Find Patrick Previty's NBA betting record here.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.