Best NBA Prop Bets Today for Cavaliers vs. Kings (Fade Keegan Murray)
Keegan Murray has been in a shooting slump. Here's how to bet on him in the prop market in the Kings-Cavs game on Monday.
By Peter Dewey
The Sacramento Kings and Cleveland Cavaliers are two of the better young teams in the NBA, and they’ll face off in Sacramento on Monday night.
I’m eyeing the prop market for some of my best bets in this game, especially when it comes to Kings second-year forward Keegan Murray.
With De’Aaron Fox (doubtful) likely to miss his sixth straight game, we can focus on specific players to get the job done rather than trying to handicap a shorthanded Kings squad.
Cavaliers vs. Kings Best NBA Prop Bets Today
- Keegan Murray UNDER 2.5 3-Pointers Made
- Evan Mobley OVER 15.5 Points
- Domantas Sabonis OVER 12.5 Rebounds
Keegan Murray UNDER 2.5 3-Pointers Made
Keegan Murray is a solid player for the Kings, but he has not shot the ball well this season (35.7 percent from the field, 25.8 percent from 3).
He’s made over three shots from deep in four games this season, but over his last five matchups he’s shooting just 18.9 percent from beyond the arc.
I can’t trust him to make three shots from deep against a Cavs team that is allowing just 12.3 made 3s per game this season – 15th in the NBA.
Until Murray turns things around, I’m going to fade him at this lofty prop number.
Evan Mobley OVER 15.5 Points
Evan Mobley is starting to figure things out when it comes to scoring the ball, putting up 19 and 22 points in his last two games.
Now, he takes on a Kings team that doesn’t have an elite shot blocker to slow him down at the rim. I think the Cavs look to attack Domantas Sabonis tonight with Mobley, and that could lead to him going over this total.
Domantas Sabonis OVER 12.5 Rebounds
This is a favorable matchup for Sabonis, who has really stepped up with All-Star guard De’Aaron Fox sidelined.
Sabonis put up a triple-double with 13 boards in his last game, and he’s averaging 12.9 boards per game this season.
Cleveland is just 24th in the league in rebounding percentage, so I wouldn’t be shocked to see Sabonis clear this prop number for the fifth time this season.
