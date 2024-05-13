Best NBA Prop Bets Today for Celtics vs. Cavaliers Game 4 (How to Bet on Jayson Tatum, Evan Mobley)
By Peter Dewey
The Boston Celtics have a chance to take a 3-1 series lead on the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 4, but if you don’t want to bet on them as major favorites, you could take a look at the prop market.
With Donovan Mitchell and Jarrett Allen questionable for this game, there are two plays that I’m eyeing, including one on a Cavs big man who should step up.
Here’s a look at the best props bets for the Boston Celtics-Cleveland Cavaliers matchup in Game 4:
Celtics vs. Cavaliers Best NBA Prop Bets
- Evan Mobley OVER 15.5 Points (+102)
- Jayson Tatum OVER 15.5 Rebounds and Assists (-105)
Evan Mobley OVER 15.5 Points (+102)
Cavaliers big man Evan Mobley has been the most reliable option after Mitchell in the team’s offense, scoring 17, 21, and 17 points in his three games in this series.
Mobley usually has the size advantage down low since Kristaps Porzingis is out for Boston, and he’s shot 63.2 percent from the field – taking at least 11 shots in every game – in this series.
If Mitchell is limited, I’d expect Darius Garland and Mobley both to see a jump in usage, but Mobley has been by far the more consistent player.
I love getting him at plus money to clear this points total for the fourth straight game.
Jayson Tatum OVER 15.5 Rebounds and Assists (-105)
Star Jayson Tatum finally had a big game for Boston in Game 3, but he’s still shooting just 41.3 percent from the field in the playoffs this season.
That hasn’t stopped Tatum from making an impact on the glass and as a passer, as he’s averaging 10.4 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game in the playoffs.
Throughout eight postseason games in 2024, Tatum has cleared 15.5 rebounds and assists five times, including twice in this series with Porzingis out.
If the Cavs can keep this game relatively close, Tatum should see close to 40 minutes, giving him plenty of time to rack up the numbers on Monday.
