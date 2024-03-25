Best NBA Prop Bets Today for Celtics vs Hawks: Target Clint Capela To Clean Up The Glass
The Boston Celtics face the Atlanta Hawks tonight for the third time this season and neither team have a ton to play for currently.
The Hawks are eight games under .500 while the Celtics have the top seed pretty much wrapped up.
With that in mind, and the injuries for both teams, I have locked in on three over-props for Jaylen Brown, Derrick White and Clint Capela.
Best Prop Bets for Celtics vs Hawks
- Derrick White OVER 4.5 Rebounds
- Clint Capela OVER 10.5 Rebounds and Assists
- Jaylen Brown OVER 28.5 Points and Rebounds
Derrick White OVER 4.5 Rebounds
White is day-to-day with a hand injury but if he were to suit up tonight then the over on his rebounds line would be the play.
Over the last 10 games, he has gone over 4.5 boards nine times and in the last five games he is averaging 6.8 rebounds per game. On the season he is averaging 8.5 rebound chances per game.
The Hawks also offer a favorable matchup for White as they are 20th in the league in rebounding and give up the fourth most rebounds to opposing point guards. Some sites are offering this play at plus-money so I will happily take this number.
Clint Capela OVER 10.5 Rebounds and Assists
With the Hawks riddled with injuries, the production has to come from somewhere, and outside of Dejounte Murray and Bogdan Bogdanovic that will be Clint Capela.
Capela has exceeded 10.5 RA's in 10 of his last 11 games and is averaging 13.3 RA's per game during that stretch. He is logging 2 potential assists and 17.1 rebound chances per game this season as well.
The Celtics are a good rebounding team but I still believe in Capela and his ability to cash the over because with Saddiq Bey, Trae Young, Jalen Johnson, etc, out tonight and for the rest of the year, the opportunity will be there more than ever.
Jaylen Brown OVER 28.5 Points and Rebounds
Brown has been on a tear as of late. He has gone over 28.5 PR's in seven straight games and is averaging 37.7 PR's during that stretch.
Going against the Hawks tonight should give Brown the chance to make it eight straight games. The Hawks are ranked 28th in the NBA in scoring defense and give up the 8th most points to opposing shooting guards. Let's ride Brown until the wheels fall off.
