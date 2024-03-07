Best NBA Prop Bets Today for Celtics vs Nuggets: Look for Nikola Jokic to Rise to the Occasion
Breaking down the best prop bets for the Boston Celtics-Denver Nuggets matchup in the NBA on Thursday.
The Boston Celtics face the Denver Nuggets on national television tonight in what could be an NBA Finals preview. The squads faced off earlier this season with the Nuggets taking home the victory 102-100.
There is plenty of prop bets to like in tonight's juicy matchup and I am looking for the stars to shine the brightest. With Jaylen Brown being a game-time decision tonight, Nikola Jokic, Kristaps Porzingis and Jayson Tatum will be center-stage for my bets.
If you’re looking to bet on any game in the NBA tonight, FanDuel Sportsbook has an amazing promotional offer. New users who sign up with the link below and wager $5 will receive $150 in bonus bets -- if their bet wins.
Sign up for FanDuel now!
Best Prop Bets for Celtics vs Nuggets
- Nikola Jokic OVER 25.5 Points
- Kristaps Porzingis OVER 20.5 Points
- Jayson Tatum OVER 27.5 Points
Nikola Jokic OVER 25.5 Points
Jokic tends to turn it on against great teams and it does not get much greater than the Celtics this year. In the previous three games against the Celtics he has scord 29, 30 and 34 points with the latter coming in the matchup ealier this season.
He has gone over 25 points in 35 of 60 games and in games where he has attempted 15 or more shots, he goes over 25 points 81% of the time.
So, as long as he is aggressive, which there is no reason he should not be, he will score enough to hit the over on his points prop tonight.
Kristaps Porzingis OVER 20.5 Points
The Nuggets allow the fewest 3s to opposing big-man in all of the NBA. But in the last matchup, Porzingis made three long-range shots and went over 20.5 points as he finished with 21.
Over his last four games, he has gone over each time with games of 24, 24, 23 and 22 points. His 3-point shot is working too as he shot 41.9% in the month of February.
And with Brown potentially out, this line is too low and maybe shows a bit too much respect to the Nuggets (or too much disrespect to Porzingis).
Jayson Tatum OVER 27.5 Points
If Tatum has any real shot at the MVP trophy, the campaign trail will go through Denver. And his statline from the last matchup with the Nuggets -- 22 points with 1-for-8 shooting from 3 -- won't cut it.
I think Tatum is aware of this, and thinking in the same way as I was with Porzingis, if Brown is out, there will be a little extra opportunity for him to show it.
Maybe it is just my gut feeling here, but after back-to-back games that featured a 50-point win against the Golden State Warriors and a 22-point blown lead to the Cleveland Cavaliers, the great ones take control to bring their team on track.
Find Patrick Previty's NBA betting record here.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.