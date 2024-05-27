Best NBA Prop Bets Today for Celtics vs. Pacers Game 4 (Can Andrew Nembhard Shine Again?)
By Peter Dewey
The Boston Celtics won but failed to cover in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Indiana Pacers, moving them to just one win away from the NBA Finals.
Now, the Pacers are desperate to keep their season alive in Game 4, but they may not have All-NBA guard Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring) in action.
That leaves a lot of options in the prop market, but I’m eyeing three plays for this matchup, focusing on some of the lead guards on Monday night.
Celtics vs. Pacers Best NBA Prop Bets
- Andrew Nembhard OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-155)
- Jrue Holiday OVER 25.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (+100)
- Aaron Nesmith UNDER 10.5 Points (-105)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Andrew Nembhard OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-155)
With Haliburton likely to miss Game 4, Andrew Nembhard should have a lead role in the offense for the second straight game.
In Game 3, Nembhard finished with 32 points on 12-of-21 shooting, making four of his seven attempts from beyond the arc.
I like this prop for Nembhard since there’s a chance Hali does play, and I still think the Pacers guard would be in line to clear this number.
Nembhard has made multiple shots from deep in four of his last six games, attempting four or more 3-pointers in four of those contests. He’s worth a shot – especially if he’s the No. 2 scoring option like he was in Game 3 – at this number.
Jrue Holiday OVER 25.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (+100)
Jrue Holiday has been terrific as of late for the Boston Celtics, clearing 25.5 points, rebounds, and assists in five of his last six games, even though he played through an illness in Game 3.
Holiday is shooting the lights out over this six-game stretch – 60.3 percent from the field and 47.3 percent from 3.
Not only that, but he’s stuffing the stat sheet, averaging 6.2 rebounds, 5.8 assists, and 1.5 steals per game over that stretch.
With Boston looking to wrap up this series as soon as possible, I expect another big game from Holiday on Monday night.
Aaron Nesmith UNDER 10.5 Points (-105)
Aaron Nesmith has cleared 10.5 points in seven of his 16 playoff games in the 2023-24 season, but he’s failed to go OVER this total in all but two games since Game 2 of the second round against the New York Knicks.
Nesmith attempted just four shots in Game 3, scoring four points, and he’s now gone UNDER this total in back-to-back games against Boston.
While one would expect Nesmith to have a bigger role with Haliburton out, he’s attempted just 11 total shots in the last two games and has only four games in all playoffs with double-digit shot attempts.
I think Pascal Siaka, Myles Turner, and Nembhard are all much better options to bet an OVER on in the points market. I’ll fade Nesmith, who is averaging just just 9.6 points on 7.4 shots over his last nine games.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
