Best NBA Prop Bets Today for Celtics vs. Timberwolves (Back Anthony Edwards, Jayson Tatum)
Breaking down the best prop bets for the Minnesota Timberwolves-Boston Celtics matchup on Monday, Nov. 6.
By Peter Dewey
The Boston Celtics and Minnesota Timberwolves will square off on Monday night in a battle of some of the best wing players (Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Anthony Edwards) in the NBA.
The prop market may be the best way to go about betting on this game, especially since Boston could be without two rotation players (Derrick White and Kristaps Porzingis) in this matchup.
Here are a pair of props for two of the best players in the NBA that I’m eyeing in this matchup:
Celtics vs. Timberwolves Best NBA Prop Bets Today
- Jayson Tatum OVER 39.5 Points and Rebounds (-115)
- Anthony Edwards OVER 24.5 Points (-105)
Jayson Tatum OVER 39.5 Points and Rebounds (-115)
Jayson Tatum has been a beast this season, averaging 30.2 points and 9.6 rebounds per game, while clearing this prop line in three contests and landing on exactly 39 points and rebounds in one.
The Celtics are going to need a big game from Tatum on Monday night with Derrick White (personal) ruled out, and I think they could get it against an inconsistent Minnesota team. The Wolves have been better at home – which has led to the No. 1 DRTG in the NBA – but I’m not sure they can keep this No. 1 Boston offense in check.
Boston has also listed Kristaps Porzingis as questionable, and if he sits it should open up more rebounding opportunities for Tatum in this game.
Anthony Edwards OVER 24.5 Points (-105)
Anthony Edwards has cleared 24.5 points in three of his five games this season, landing on 24 exactly in one of those contests. The rising star has also put up over 30 points in two of his last three games.
The Celtics are No. 7 in the NBA in defensive rating, but they also play at the No. 10 pace in the league.
If they can speed Minnesota up, I like the chances for Edwards to go OVER this number.
The former No. 1 overall pick has taken 22, 22, 21, 15 and 20 shots in his first five games, so we know the volume will be there on any given night.
I like Ant Man here to duel with Tatum on Monday.
