Best NBA Prop Bets Today for Celtics vs Trail Blazers: Target Anfernee Simons for depleted Blazers squad
The Boston Celtics and Portland Trail Blazers face off tonight but it might not contain the familair faces we are used to seeing.
For the Celtics, Kristaps Porzingis is out and Jrue Holiday, Jayson Tatum, and Derrick White are all game-time decisions. For the Trail Blazers, Jerami Grant is a game time decision and Malcolm Brogdon is out.
So who does that leave us with? Well, with the limited props available at this moment, I am eyeing a couple lines for the Trail Blazers tonight.
Best Prop Bets for Celtics vs Trail Blazers
- Anfernee Simons OVER 3.5 Turnovers
- DeAndre Ayton Double-Double
Anfernee Simons OVER 3.5 Turnovers
With so many players either out or game-time decisions tonight, there could be more usage for Simons. And with that, more turnovers could be in store.
Simons is already going over his turnovers prop if you look at recent trends. He has had at least 4 turnovers in each of the last five games and eight of the last 10 games.
It is also worth mentioning that in the last two games where Simons has went over 3.5 turnovers, he logged 5 and 6 turnovers. So tonight has the potential of a no-sweat-bet if the usage rate increases like I believe it will.
DeAndre Ayton Double-Double
Ayton has been able to log a double-double in seven of the last 10 games and in 12 of the last 20 games. He also has cashed this bet in each of the last four games.
I think with a couple of the main scorers potentially being out tonight, and with Shaedon Sharpe still sidelined, Ayton will continue to get a fair amount of opportunities to score the ball. So, it is the same logic as the Simons play, this time the defenders for the Celtics could also be out, making this play all the more appetizing.
Find Patrick Previty's NBA betting record here
