Best NBA prop bets today for Celtics vs. Warriors (Will Steph Curry Bounce Back?)
Breaking down the best prop bets for the Golden State Warriors' matchup with the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night.
By Peter Dewey
The Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics clash in the late game on TNT on Tuesday night, and there are several ways to go in the prop market in this matchup.
My favorite best involve the two starting points guards, as well as a first quarter angle that bettors may not be considering since Golden State is usually elite at home.
Let's dive into the picks -- and a promo -- to bet on tonight's matchup!
If you’re looking to bet on any game in the NBA tonight, FanDuel Sportsbook has an amazing promotional offer. New users who sign up with the link below and wager $5 will receive $150 in bonus bets (if your team wins).
Sign up for FanDuel now!
Celtics vs. Warriors best NBA prop bets
- Steph Curry OVER 4.5 3-pointers made
- Boston Celtics First Quarter Moneyline vs. Golden State Warriors
- Jrue Holiday OVER 12.5 points
Steph Curry OVER 4.5 3-pointers made
After not making a single 3-pointer in his last game – the first time in 268 games – Steph Curry should bounce back tonight.
If there is one weakness about the Boston defense, it’s how it defends the 3-point line. The Celtics rank 21st in the league in opponent 3-pointers made per game.
Curry is shooting 41.1 percent from deep, so I expect him to have a big game on Tuesday at home.
Boston Celtics First Quarter Moneyline vs. Golden State Warriors
Boston has the best first quarter net rating on the road in the NBA – +22.9 – and that should help the team against Golden State on Tuesday.
The Warriors have a net rating of just +0.4 in the first quarter at home this season, which is in the bottom half of the NBA.
With Chris Paul questionable, the Warriors may not close the quarter as strong as we’d expect. I like the Celtics to lead early in this one.
Jrue Holiday OVER 12.5 points
This line is a little low for Jrue Holiday, who is averaging 12.3 points per game but has cleared this prop in five of his last seven matchups.
Golden State is a middling defense this season, and Holiday is coming off a game against Orlando where he was very assertive looking for his shot.
I think he could look to post up Curry, Paul and other Warriors guards to get going in this matchup.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.