Best NBA Prop Bets Today for Clippers vs Rockets: Target the UNDER on THIS James Harden Prop
The Los Angeles Clippers face off against the Houston Rockets tonight as they try to bounce back from their loss the other night against the Milwaukee Bucks without Giannis Antetokounmpo.
The Rockets are on the second night of a back-to-back after a win against the San Antonio Spurs last night.
Things I am looking for tonight betting-wise include recent Alperen Sengun and James Harden trends as well as Jalen Green's turnover prop (plus-play).
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook to get $150 in bonus bets as soon as you win your first bet of just $5! Get started below.
Best Prop Bets for Clippers vs Rockets
- Alperen Sengun UNDER 35.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists
- James Harden UNDER 8.5 Assists
- Jalen Green OVER 2.5 Turnovers
Alperen Sengun UNDER 35.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists
Outisde of his last game where he logged a ridiculous 64 PRA's (on 32 shots), Sengun has had trouble hitting the over on this prop.
Over the past 10 games he has gone under eight times and in the only game — outside of the one I mentioned earlier — he went over, he needed 12 free throw attempts to do it (3rd most on the season).
So if we are keeping count, it took the most shots in a game for him this season (32) and the third most free throw attempts (12) for him to hit the over. I'll take the under tonight.
And for what it is worth, Sengun got hooked on this line the last time he played the Clippers this season at 35 PRA's.
James Harden UNDER 8.5 Assists
Harden has been consistently hovering around this line for the last 15 games and he has been hooked at eight assists in five of the last 10 games.
At a certain point, you have to be comfortable sweating this one out because despite being right around the 8.5 assists line, he still routinely finds his way under.
Among the last 10 games which I mentioned ealier, he has gone over just twice, with the games he went over being nine and 10 assist' outings.
Jalen Green OVER 2.5 Turnovers
Green does not face a great matchup on the perimeter tonight. The Clippers force 7.1 turnovers per game and with Paul George and Kawhi Leonard ready to go tonight, there won't be much breathing room for Green.
In their previous matchup, Green committed four turnovers and has gone over this line in four of the last six games. For a plus-money play, I like the value here and can easily see him turning the ball over at least three times tonight.
Find Patrick Previty's NBA betting record here.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.