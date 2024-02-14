Best NBA Prop Bets Today for Clippers vs Warriors (Jonathan Kuminga Props Remain Valuable)
The Los Angeles Clippers and the Golden State Warriors will battle it out to end the huge slate of NBA games on Valentines Day.
It is a tale of two of the hottest teams in the Western Conference as of late. The Clippers have won eight of their last 10 games and the Warriors have won five straight games.
The Clippers will be without Kawhi Leonard tonight while the Warriors will be at full strength. So will the Clippers stay hot on the first part of their back-to-back? Or will the Warriors extend their win streak to six games?
I'm eyeing the player prop market in Wednesday's marquee matchup, keep reading to find out how I'm playing some of the biggest names in this one, including Paul George and James Harden as well as rising star Jonathan Kuminga.
Best Prop Bets for Clippers vs Warriors
- Paul George UNDER 25.5 Points
- Jonathan Kuminga OVER 18.5 Points
- James Harden OVER 3.5 Three-Pointers MADE
Paul George UNDER 25.5 Points
George, just like the rest of the Clippers team, will see an increase in usage tonight due to Leonard being out. But that will not result in more points for him.
In the four games this season where George has taken the floor without Leonard, he has gone under this points total each time scoring 22, 21, 25 and 23 points.
In the past 11 games he has gone over this total just once and over the last 10 games he is averaging just 17.8 points per game. Look for somebody else on the Clippers to pick up the slack.
Jonathan Kuminga OVER 18.5 Points
After a verbal spar with head coach Steve Kerr earlier this season, Kuminga has come into his own as of late. In the past 10 games he is averaging 22.3 points per game and is shooting 54.8% from the floor.
His recent surge has coincided with the Warriors win streak so it seems like he has gained the trust of Coach Kerr.
In the three previous games against the Clippers this season, Kuminga only averaged 12.7 points per game but with Leonard out tonight, that takes an elite wing defender off the floor and only makes Kuminga's night easier. He will be Stephen Curry's right-hand-man tonight.
James Harden OVER 3.5 Three-Pointers MADE
As mentioned earlier, somebody will need to account for the missing points from Leonard tonight and if it is not going to be George, it certainly could be Harden.
In the four games without Leonard, Harden made at least four three-pointers twice. And in those same games he shot nine or more long-range shots three times.
The volume is there and I like Harden's efficiency as of late. In the month of February he is shooting 41.1% from beyond the arc and making 5 threes per game. That makes this bet feel more likely to hit than a regular plus play.
