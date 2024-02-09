Best NBA Prop Bets Today for Hawks vs 76ers: (Jalen Johnson Props are a Must-Bet vs. Philadelphia)
The Atlanta Hawks travel to Philadelphia to play the 76ers tonight in the fourth and final regular season meeting between Eastern Conference foes.
The 76ers will be without Joel Embid who remains out due to a knee injury that is expected to sideline him for 6-8 weeks. The Hawks, after much speculation, ended up keeping Dejounte Murray as a trade didn't materialize ahead of the trade deadline on Thursday.
So will tonight signify a rebirth for the Hawks after the uncertainty has washed away? Or can the 76ers pick up the pieces for the first time since the Embid diagnosis.
Best Prop Bets for Hawks vs 76ers
- Jalen Johnson OVER 28.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists
- Tyrese Maxey UNDER 3.5 Three-Pointers MADE
- Dejounte Murray OVER 4.5 Rebounds
Jalen Johnson OVER 28.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists
Johnson has stepped up for the Hawks as of late and it is showing in the stat sheet.
Over his past 10 games he has hit the over on 28.5 PRA's seven times. During that span he is averaging 31.1 PRA's per game. Over his last 20 games he is averaging 29.9 PRA's per game.
In the two games against the 76ers he has gone over this line with 31 and 48 PRA's respectively. I like the matchup against a 76ers team that is still trying to find themselves during the post-Embid era.
Defensively, the 76ers rank 29th in defensive rating and 27th in oppenent three-pointers made.
Tyrese Maxey UNDER 3.5 Three-Pointers MADE
Since Embid has been out Maxey has had three games of poor shooting and one 51-point outburst. Taking into account an outlier game for Maxey against the Jazz, there have been signs of struggle for the young All-Star.
Over the past three games his shooting has dipped. During that span he shot 37.5%, 20%, and 28.6% from three-point range.
He is not getting the catch-and-shoot looks he is used to with Embid on the floor and I think it will be more of the same until the All-Star break when the 76ers will get a chance to regroup.
Dejounte Murray OVER 4.5 Rebounds
Outside of his points + assists (which he has gone over in nine of the last ten), I am targeting his rebounds, an undervalued part of Murray's game.
Over his last eight games he has hit the over seven times and he is averaging 5.1 rebounds per game on the season. I would not recommend playing this line if it moves up to 5.
