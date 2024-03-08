Best NBA Prop Bets Today for Heat vs Thunder (Single Out This Bam Adebayo Prop)
The Miami Heat face off against the Oklahoma City Thunder for the second time this season. The Thunder won the last game 128-120.
The Heat will be without Kevin Love and Tyler Herro tonight while it looks like the Thunder will be at full force.
Biggest thing to target tonight: scoring. I like the NBA's second leading scorer to put the ball in the hoop tonight as well as a first quarter player prop that might be a hidden gem.
New BETMGM users, sign up using the link below and place a $5 first wager to get $150 in bonus bets! Get started below.
Best Prop Bets for Heat vs Thunder
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OVER 30.5 Points
- Lugotz Dort OVER 2.5 First Quarter Points
- Bam Adebayo UNDER 1.5 Blocks
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OVER 30.5 Points
Gilgeous-Alexander has been on a tear this season averaging the second most points in the NBA with 31.1 points per game. And over the last 10 games that number has gone up to 32.1 points a game.
During the recent stretch of games, he is shooting 47.1% from three and has gone over this points prop in eight of the last 10. He has also gone over 30.5 points in 15 of the last 20 games.
Despite the Heat allowing the 6th fewest total points in the NBA, they are 15th in the NBA in points allowed to shooting guards. That could offer some hope to Gilgeous-Alexander, who scored 28 points in their last matchup.
Lugotz Dort OVER 2.5 First Quarter Points
Tonight, I am looking at a very specific player prop for Dort and one that has shown to be a safe bet this season.
Dort has hit the over on his first quarter points line in nine of the last 10 games and 13 of the last 20 games (65%). For the season he is averaging 4.3 first quarter points as well as playing 8 minutes in the opening quarter.
He should get plenty of opportunity against the Heat tonight and hopefully redeems himself from their last matchup where he could not score in the first quarter — he did end with 14 points for the game.
Bam Adebayo UNDER 1.5 Blocks
Adebayo is a great defensive player but the block numbers have not been there. Over the last 10 games he has gone under 1.5 blocks eight times and over the last 20 games he has gone under 16 times.
Among the last 20 games, Adebayo did not log a single block in 10 of the contests. The Thunder are also middle of the pack (No. 18) in blocks allowed with 5.3 per game which only works in favor of his under tonight.
Find Patrick Previty's NBA betting record here.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.