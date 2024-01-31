Best NBA Prop Bets Today for Kings vs Heat: Target Tyler Herro's Points and Assists
The Miami Heat look to stop a seven-game losing streak against the Sacramento Kings. The Kings, who are on a four-game win streak themselves, are trying to make up some ground in the Western Conference as they currently sit at the fifth seed.
This is the first matchup of the season between these two teams and it looks like everybody will be a on the court tonight with a clean injury report for all the key cogs that will generate betting interest.
So can the addition of Terry Rozier finally bring the Heat a much needed victory? Or will the duo of De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis hand them their eighth-straight loss?
New FanDuel users! Sign up below and get $200 in bonus bets when you win your first bet of just $5!
NBA Props for Kings vs Heat
- Tyler Herro OVER 22.5 Points and Assists
- Kevin Huerter OVER 21.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists
- De'Aaron Fox OVER 4.5 Assists
Tyler Herro OVER 22.5 Points and Assists
Since the addition of Rozier, Herro has actually kept his shooting volume steady. In the four games since the trade, Herro has logged 15, 14, 18, and 18 field goal attempts. But what is probably most notable about those shot attempts is where they are coming from. 33 of his 50 field goal attempts are from three-point range, with an average of 6 catch and shoot threes per game.
Those numbers boad well for Herro's P+A's line. And considering the Kings allow the most (11.9) catch-and-shoot threes per game this month, he could hit this with just his points.
If the shots are not falling, which has been the case the past couple games, he does also have 11.3 potential assists per game since the addition of Rozier.
Kevin Huerter OVER 21.5 Points, Rebounds, and Assists
Huerter's PRA line is not something he has cashed this season on a regular basis but things have changed as of late.
In the past seven games, Huerter has gone over 21.5 PRA's in five. During that span he has also seen his minutes increase. Over the past seven games he has logged 37, 30, 33, 26, 39, 26 and 39 minutes. That is an average of 32.8 minutes per game which is a big increase from his season average (24.5 minutes).
Huerter is also averaging 3.8 three-point makes during his recent stretch so his PRA's line is attainable with minimal rebounds and assists so long as he continues his hot shooting streak.
De'Aaron Fox OVER 4.5 Assists
Fox is averaging 5.6 assists on the season and has hit the over on this line in five of the past seven games. With all of Sacremento's scorers looking to like they will play tonight, this seems like a safe bet.
The only cause for concern is how Fox has been passing this month. During the month of January, he is only averaging 4.6 assists but in the month of December he averaged 6.4 assists per game.
If Huerter and company can stay hot, Fox should be the beneficiary of those extra makes.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.