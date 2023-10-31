Best NBA Prop Bets Today for Knicks vs. Cavaliers (How to bet Brunson, Mitchell)
Breaking down the best NBA prop bets for the New York Knicks' matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Halloween.
By Peter Dewey
The New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers will renew their rivalry from last season’s playoff meeting on Tuesday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland.
Both teams enter this matchup at just 1-2 on the season, but the Cavs are in trouble with Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen out for this game.
That has shifted the prop market – especially for Cavs star Donovan Mitchell.
How should bettors consider wagering between these two teams? With nine meetings from last season to pull from, we have plenty of history to look at.
Here are my three favorite prop bets for the Knicks-Cavs matchup on TNT tonight:
If you’re looking to bet on any game in the NBA tonight, FanDuel Sportsbook has an amazing promotional offer. New users who sign up with the link below and wager $5 will receive $150 in bonus bets (if your team wins) and three months free of NBA League Pass!
Knicks vs. Cavaliers Best NBA Prop Bets Today
- Donovan Mitchell OVER 6.5 Assists
- Jalen Brunson OVER 22.5 Points
- Josh Hart OVER 5.5 Rebounds
Donovan Mitchell OVER 6.5 Assists
Last season, Mitchell really stepped up as the primary playmaker for the Cavs when Garland was sidelined, and he had five dimes in his lone game without Garland this season.
In the 2022-23 campaign, Mitchell averaged 34.4 points, 7.2 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game in nine games without Garland. He cleared 6.5 assists on five occasions, and I expect him to do so tonight.
The Knicks may try to force the ball out of Mitchell’s hands by double teaming or trapping him, which should give the Cavs chances to get baskets off of that. Given his ability to find the open man without Garland last season, this prop is worth a shot on Tuesday.
Jalen Brunson OVER 22.5 Points
It’s been a slow shooting start to the season for Brunson – 37.5 percent from the field – but he is shooting 48.0 percent from 3. The Knicks star should be able to return to form against a Cleveland team that he dominated last season.
Brunson cleared this line in two regular season games against the Cavs and three of the five playoff games against them. In the postseason, he averaged 24.0 points per game against Cleveland.
I expect a bounce-back showing from the Knicks’ star on the road.
Josh Hart OVER 5.5 Rebounds
There could be some value on Josh Hart in this game to hit the glass with Allen out.
Arguably the best rebounding guard in the NBA, Hart has tallied 10, three and six boards in his three games this season. He’s also coming off averaging 7.0 rebounds per game in 25 matchups for the Knicks last season.
Cleveland has struggled on the boards in the 2023-24 campaign, ranking 22nd in the league in rebounding percentage. Don’t be shocked if Hart clears this number on Tuesday night.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays onBetStamp here.