Best NBA Prop Bets Today for Knicks vs. Pacers Game 3
By Reed Wallach
The Pacers face a must-win scenario on Friday night against the New York Knicks,
The Knicks continue to lose healthy bodies from its already short rotation, which can lead to more usage from iron man Josh Hart. Meanwhile, the Pacers deep bench can continue to generate player prop value for us.
Here's our three favorite props for Friday's Game 3, with odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
Best NBA Player Props for Knicks vs. Pacers Game 3
- Obi Toppin OVER 10.5 Points (-118)
- Josh Hart OVER 5.5 Assists (-130)
- Andrew Nebmhard UNDER 16.5 Points + Rebounds and Assists (+100)
Obi Toppin OVER 10.5 Points
Toppin has been playing very well this postseason and its been providing a serious spark off the bench as the Pacers have torched opponents short rotation when Rick Carlisle has deployed the second unit.
Toppin has gone over this mark in six straight games, scoring 32 points combined on 17 field goal attempts.
He has played steady minutes, 19 and 20 respectively, but as the team returns home, and the Knicks lose even more size in the front court, Toppin may be used more as a way to provide mismatches on the offensive end.
Josh Hart OVER 5.5 Assists
Hart continues to smash this line in the postseason, and its going up.
In this series, he has posted seven and eight assists and now will need to do even more with OG Anunoby set to miss this game with a hamstring injury. In the last six games without the former Raptors forward, Hart has gone over this mark in all of them.
Hart has played all 96 minutes in this series, and with six rotation player likely available, I expect him to continue to play every minute and a key role at that.
Andrew Nebmhard UNDER 17.5 Points + Rebounds and Assists
Nembhard was the first player to get the Jalen Brunson assignment and hasn't had the best results as the All-Star guard has torched the nets, especially in the second half.
While Nembhard hasn't been a total zero on offense, I do believe the Pacers move away from his minutes load that was in the 30's in the first round. He played 29 minutes in Game 1 and 27 in Game 2, posting a team worst -34.
I believe Carlisle leans more on the likes of T.J. McConnell in favor of Nembhard, and his overall box score is lower.
