Best NBA Prop Bets Today for Knicks vs. Pacers Game 6 (Josh Hart, Pascal Siakam Among Top Targets)
By Peter Dewey
There are plenty of ways to bet on Game 6 of the Eastern Conference semifinals between the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers, but one of the best ways comes in the prop market!
This series has featured big games from Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo, Tyrese Haliburton, and Pascal Siakam scoring the ball, but there’s more to target in the prop market than just points.
Siakam does make the cut for me in tonight’s game, but there are a couple of other players to watch as well.
Let’s break down the top props for this Game 6 matchup:
Knicks vs. Pacers Best NBA Prop Bets
- Josh Hart OVER 12.5 Rebounds (-110)
- Pascal Siakam OVER 21.5 Points (-112)
- Alec Burks OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-118)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Josh Hart OVER 12.5 Rebounds (-110)
It’s time to get back on the Josh Hart rebound train.
Hart had just seven boards in limited minutes in the Knicks’ blowout loss in Game 4, but he followed that up with 10 rebounds in just over 40 minutes of action in Game 5.
I expect a heavy workload for Hart in Game 6 – especially since the Knicks have had two days off for the first time in this series.
This postseason, Hart has grabbed 13 or more boards seven times, averaging 12.2 rebounds per game.
The blowout nature of the last two games has hurt Hart in this prop, but I can’t see either team running away with Game 6 given the implications for both teams.
I think that leads to Hart playing heavy minutes, which should help one of the game’s best rebounders clear this number for the eighth time in 12 playoff games.
Pascal Siakam OVER 21.5 Points (-112)
In two of the three games that OG Anunoby has missed in this series, Pascal Siakam has cleared 21.5 points, and the one game he didn’t came in the Pacers’ blowout win in Game 4 where he sat a large chunk of the second half but still shot 7-for-9 from the field.
The Knicks don’t have an answer for Siakam down low, but they seem content with letting him get buckets as long as they can slow down the outside shooting of Indiana like they did in Game 5.
Siakam has 14 or more shot attempts in four of his five games in this series, scoring 26, 14, and 22 in the three games without Anunoby. He’s a must-bet in a game the Pacers have to win to keep their season alive.
Alec Burks OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-118)
Veteran Knicks guard Alec Burks played just 44 seconds of game time over the first eight games of the playoffs, but with OG Anunoby hurt, the Knicks were forced to turn to Burks in this series – and he has delivered.
The former first-round pick is averaging 17.3 points in 22.6 minutes per game over the last three games, shooting 53.6 percent from the field and 50.0 percent from 3. Burks is a professional scorer, and he’s shown no hesitation when called upon to put the ball in the basket.
I like Burks’ 3-point prop in this game because of his volume from deep. He’s taken at least four shots from 3 in every game in this series, including eight 3-pointers in Game 5, hitting five of them.
He’s cleared this line in all three games since entering the rotation, and the Knicks should lean on him for bench scoring again – especially if Deuce McBride remains in the starting lineup.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.