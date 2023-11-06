Best NBA Prop Bets today for Lakers vs. Heat (How to bet Anthony Davis, Jimmy Butler)
Breaking down the best prop bets for the Los Angeles Lakers' matchup with the Miami Heat on Monday, Nov. 6.
By Peter Dewey
One of the best matchups in the NBA on Monday night is between the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat, as we have plenty of stars in action.
One way to wager on these stars is in the prop market, and I have three plays to consider for this primetime game on NBA TV.
LeBron James and the Lakers are looking to bounce back on their road trip, while the Heat and Jimmy Butler – who is a solid prop target tonight – are looking to find their way after a slow start to the season.
Here are my three favorite props for this matchup:
Lakers vs. Heat Best NBA Prop Bets
- Austin Reaves OVER 14.5 Points
- Anthony Davis OVER 12.5 Rebounds
- Jimmy Butler UNDER 31.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists
Austin Reaves OVER 14.5 Points
Austin Reaves got off to a slow start this season, but with Rui Hachimura and Gabe Vincent sidelined by injuries, the Lakers guard has put up back-to-back big games, scoring 15 points against the Los Angeles Clippers and 20 against the Orlando Magic.
Reaves will look to keep that going tonight, and I think he sees the touches necessary for another 15-point game.
Earlier this season, the Lakers guard hadn’t been a focal part of the offense, but he’s taken at least 12 shots in four straight games.
Anthony Davis OVER 12.5 Rebounds
This is a dream matchup for Anthony Davis, who is already averaging 13.0 rebounds per game this season.
Davis has cleared this line in three games so far this season, but now he gets to take on a Miami team that is 26th in the NBA in rebounding percentage.
While Bam Adebayo is one of the best defensive big men in the game, he doesn’t have the size to keep Davis off the glass in this matchup. I think AD finds himself pushing 15 boards tonight.
Jimmy Butler UNDER 31.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists
Jimmy Butler has yet to clear this prop this season, and he’s only scored 20 points in two games in the 2023-24 season.
The Heat star has not been as aggressive as we’d expect – taking exactly 11 shots in three of his five games – and he isn’t putting up massive assist numbers – 3.2 per game – to supplement the lack of scoring.
The Lakers are 22nd in pace this season while Miami is 17th, so I wouldn’t be shocked to see both sides slow the game down on Monday.
