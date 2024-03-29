Best NBA Prop Bets Today for Lakers vs Pacers: Target LeBron James' Assists
The Los Angeles Lakers face off against the Indiana Pacers tonight for the second time in about a week. It is a matcup between two top-10 offenses in the NBA and two bottom-10 defenses so you know I am focusing on offensive player props tonight
Specifically I am targeting Anthony Davis, LeBron James and Pascal Siakam to each have big games, just like they did in the last bout between these squads.
Note: James and Davis are both listed as questionable for tonight but I expect both players to suit up because they got a days rest since their win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday.
Best Prop Bets for Lakers vs Pacers
- LeBron James OVER 8.5 Assists
- Pascal Siakam OVER 26.5 Points and Assists
- Anthony Davis OVER 28.5 Points and Assists
LeBron James OVER 8.5 Assists
James leads the Lakers in passing with 8.1 assists per game and has gone over 8.5 assists in four of the last five games. In the previous matchup against the Pacers he logged 10 assists to go along with 13 potential assists.
The Pacers are middle of the pack when it comes to defending the small forward position in assists but I think the 29th-ranked defense won't be too much of a challenge for the King. I'm counting on him to get at least nine assists tonight.
Pascal Siakam OVER 26.5 Points and Assists
You would think matching up with AD might be a tough task for Siakam, but he played well against them the other night, scoring 36 points and dishing out a couple dimes.
And opposing power forwards are scoring 25.4 points per game and logging 4.9 assists per game against the Lakers so I think Siakam will be able to do it again — especially if Davis isn't 100%.
Anthony Davis OVER 28.5 Points and Assists
In the same breath that Siakam might be able to take advantage of Davis not being 100%, I also think Davis, no matter what level he is at, will have his way against the Pacers lowly defense.
The Pacers give up the second-most points in the NBA to opposing power forwards and in the past four games against the Pacers, Davis has gone over 28.5 PA's each time with games of 39, 46, 33 and 31 PA's.
I don't see any reason why that would change, especially since he is shooting 38.9% from three in the past 10 games (up from season average of 28.9%) and is recording 4.9 potential assists per game in that same stretch.
