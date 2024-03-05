Best NBA Prop Bets Today for Magic vs Hornets (Target Paolo Banchero to Dominate)
The Orlando Magic go on the road to play the Charlotte Hornets tonight for their second matchup of the season.
With both teams healthy and playing good basketball —or at least better basketball in regards to the Hornets — there is a lot to like about this matchup. Specifically, the offense for the Magic which has propelled them to an 8-2 record over the past 10 games.
So, entering tonight's game, I am targeting the duo in Central Florida, which is perhaps the most underrated duo in the NBA: Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner.
Best Prop Bets Today for Magic vs Hornets
- Paolo Banchero OVER 34.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists
- Tre Mann UNDER 12.5 Points
- Franz Wagner OVER 23.5 Points and Assists
Paolo Banchero OVER 34.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists
Banchero's PRA's line is strictly determined by how well he shoots the ball. In four of the last six games he has hit the over on this line, and in the two games he went under 34.5 PRA's, he shot under 30% from the field.
So, if Banchero can have a decent shooting game, this line is toast. And it should be noted that he did average 6 rebounds and 6.2 assists in the month of February, making the goal tonight only 23 points.
That is more than do-able if he can shoot above 30% like I mentioned earlier (he is shooting 36% from three on the season).
Tre Mann UNDER 12.5 Points
I am targeting an under here with Mann's points. For the season, he has gone under 12.5 points in all but three games (23 games played this season).
Now, Mann has gotten an increase in workload lately as he is averaging 11 points over the last 10 games but even with the increase in minutes, he still has gone under in seven of those games.
With Jalen Suggs, Anthony Black and Cole Anthony guarding him on the perimeter, there won't be much room for him to work. This is not a good matchup for Mann to score tonight.
Franz Wagner OVER 23.5 Points and Assists
Wagner is one of the most underrated players in the entire league. For the season he has hit the over on his PA's line almost 60% of the time, and in the previous game against the Hornets he went over with his points alone as he dropped a 30-piece.
In his last 10 games he is averaging 20.1 points and 4.4 assists so on average he should go over tonight. And when you take into account that he is only shooting 29.5% from three over that stretch, an over seems even more likely tonight.
Also, the Hornets rank among the bottom five teams in opponent shooting percentage (No. 27) and opponent three-point percentage (No. 26) , so I'll take my chances on a big game from Wagner.
