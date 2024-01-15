Best NBA Prop Bets Today for Magic vs. Knicks (Target Paolo Banchero Props)
Breaking down the best prop bets for the New York Knicks-Orlando Magic matchup.
By Peter Dewey
The New York Knicks and Orlando Magic face off in a matinee matchup at 3 p.m. EST on Monday, and there is plenty of betting intrigue for this game.
Not only are these teams No. 7 and No. 8 in the Eastern Conference, but Orlando pulled out a close win over New York earlier this season.
However, injuries have marred this game with Franz Wagner ruled out and Jalen Brunson entering this game as questionable for the Knicks.
Still, there are ways to bet in the prop market. Here are three of my favorite picks to make:
Magic vs. Knicks Best NBA Prop Bets
- New York Knicks 1Q Moneyline vs. Orlando Magic
- Paolo Banchero OVER 39.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists
- Jalen Brunson OVER 7.5 Assists
New York Knicks 1Q Moneyline vs. Orlando Magic
The New York Knicks are one of the best first quarter teams in the NBA, posting a net rating of +7.6 in the opening frame – good for the sixth best mark in the NBA.
Orlando, on the other hand, is prone to slow starts, ranking 21st in the NBA in first quarter net rating at -3.6 points per 100 possessions.
This is a prop I like for the Knicks regardless of Brunson’s status, as Julius Randle should play most – if not all – of the first quarter and command the team’s offense.
Paolo Banchero OVER 39.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists
Paolo Banchero has posted some crazy usage numbers as of late, and he’s putting up 28.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game over his last six contests.
In that stretch, Paolo has cleared 39.5 PRA on three occasions, but dating back to his last game against the Knicks, he’s cleared it in six of his last nine games.
Back in December, the reigning Rookie of the Year dropped 29 points, 10 rebounds and four assists against the Knicks in a win. I expect him to have a big game with Wagner still out of action.
Jalen Brunson OVER 7.5 Assists
Jalen Brunson has been an assist machine since the turn of the new year, and I expect that to continue – if he plays – on Monday.
Brunson has cleared this line in four of his six games in 2024, and he’s finished one game with seven dimes. He’s averaging 8.7 assists per game over this stretch.
The Magic are one of the better defensive teams in the NBA (fifth in defensive rating), and they held Brunson to 4-of-15 shooting in his last meeting with them. However, he still had eight dimes in that game.
Plus, since the Knicks traded RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley, Brunson is averaging 14.4 potential assists per game. That’s a huge jump from the 11.8 he’s averaging this season. Take the OVER for JB on Monday.
