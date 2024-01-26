Best NBA Prop Bets Today for Mavericks vs Hawks: In Luka Doncic We Trust
The Atlanta Hawks welcome in the Dallas Mavericks tonight in a game between two teams in Play-In contention. The Hawks stand at No.10 in the Eastern Conference and the Mavs clock in at No. 8 in the Western Conference.
Tonight's matchup will be defined by a couple of game time decisions Trae Young is a GTD due to a concussion he suffered last Saturday against the Cleveland Cavaliers, which will dictate a ton in this game. Meanwhile, Kyrie Irving is set to miss another game with a sprained thumb.
So does that mean a huge game for Doncic? If Young plays tonight can he duel with his draft class counterpart? Here are the plays I like best for tonight's game.
Best Player Props for Mavericks vs Hawks
- Luka Doncic OVER 35.5 Points
- Luke Doncic OVER 3.5 Three-Pointers MADE
Luka Doncic OVER 35.5 Points
This line has caused a bit of a split between bettors, with some taking the under. But I think, after the news that Kyrie Irving missed shootaround today, this has a high likelihood to hit.
Doncic has scored over 30 points in 21 of the last 23 games and he has hit this line in 10 of those games. With out Irving alongside him, this line should continue to climb so an alternate point total might also be the play here if you are confident. I would recommend this line to be playable at 37.5 points but any further than that I would strongly consider going the other way.
Doncic has led the team in scoring, rebounds, and assists in the last three games. He is averaging 33.3 points points per game, 13 rebounds per game and 10.7 assists per game. If the points total scares you away, his other lines could be good plays as he has had two triple-doubles in the last three games.
Luka Doncic OVER 3.5 Three-Pointers Made
This might be the safer play for Doncic tonight, although I anticipate both being close.
For the season, Doncic is averaging 3.9 long-range makes per game and is shooting 10.4 per game. The volume is there and with his total points line climbing, I see this as a good bet. He has to get the points somehow and despite a lackluster January from behind the arc, he has still hit this line three times.
So unless he shoots a low percentage early or gets run off the three tonight, I would expect him to return to his December form and let it fly. For reference, last month he shot under 10 threes just once and made an average of 4.4 threes per game.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.