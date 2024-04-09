Best NBA Prop Bets Today for Mavericks vs Hornets: Look for Kyrie Irving To Continue Scoring Run
The Dallas Mavericks take on the Charlotte Hornets in a cross-conference matchup. Coming off of a 48-point performance from Kyrie Irving, the Mavericks are playing some of the best basketball in the NBA currently.
So with that in mind, I am going to trust the stars for the Mavs — Irving and Luka Doncic — as far as the player props are concerned. It also doesn't hurt that the Hornets rank in the bottom-10 in scoring defense and don't have much to play for outside of draft position.
Best Prop Bets for Mavericks vs Hornets
- Kyrie Irving OVER 25.5 Points
- Luka Doncic OVER 51.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists
Kyrie Irving OVER 25.5 Points
Irving is having a borderline career resurgence this year with the Mavericks. His play is night and day compared to what it was at this same time last season.
In the past four games, Irving has gone over 25.5 points each time averaging 31.7 points per game during that stretch.
And going against the Hornets defense who allow teams to shoot 57.5% from two's (second-worst in the NBA) and 37.6% from three (seventh-worst in the NBA), I think Irving will have another big game scoring-wise.
Luka Doncic OVER 51.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists
Doncis has been the epitome of a stat-sheet-stuffer this season for the Mavericks averaging 33.9 points (first in the NBA), 9.2 rebounds (16th in the NBA), and 9.8 assists (second in the NBA).
In the last four games, Doncic has gone over 51.5 PRA's three times with games of 66, 53, 45 and 58 PRA's.
Tonight should be another chance at a great performance for him as he goes against the Hornets who give up 116.6 points per game (21st), 45.3 rebounds per game (27th) and 28.5 assists per game (27th).
