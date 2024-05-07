Best NBA Prop Bets Today for Mavericks vs. Thunder (Bet on Dereck Lively II, Kyrie Irving)
By Peter Dewey
Having a hard time picking a side in Game 1 of the Dallas Mavericks-Oklahoma City Thunder series?
You’re not alone, as oddsmakers have set this series at a near pick’em with these two teams looking pretty evenly matched entering Game 1.
Because of that, I’m eyeing a few prop bets in this matchup, focusing on the Thunder’s struggles on the glass and the likelihood that Lu Dort draws the first shot at Luka Doncic defensively.
If that’s the case, how should we wager on this matchup? Let’s break down the three props that I love for Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals:
Mavericks vs. Thunder Best NBA Prop Bets
- Dereck Lively II OVER 6.5 Rebounds
- Chet Holmgren UNDER 2.5 Blocks
- Kyrie Irving OVER 34.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists
Dereck Lively II OVER 6.5 Rebounds
Earlier this season, Mavericks rookie Dereck Lively II had a 16-rebound game against the Thunder, but he played sparingly in his second meeting against them, grabbing just two boards.
However, Lively appeared to secure the lead center job over the final games of the first round against the Los Angeles Clippers, playing over 24 minutes in each of the final two games.
He cleared 6.5 boards in three matchups in the series, averaging 6.2 rebounds per game. Since the Thunder are just 28th in the NBA in rebounding percentage, I think there’s a ton of value in taking Lively to pick up seven boards at plus money on Tuesday night.
Chet Holmgren UNDER 2.5 Blocks
Chet Holmgren has three games where he played normal minutes against the Mavericks this season, and he picked up more than one block in just one of them.
The reason why?
Dallas simply doesn’t get blocked much. Only the Boston Celtics (3.7 opponent blocks per game) have been blocked less than Dallas (4.0 opponent blocks per game) this season.
Chet is one of the best rim protectors in the league, but he still fell short of this prop in two games against New Orleans in the first round. The Pelicans – for comparison – are 19th in the league in opponent blocks per game.
The Thunder rookie can still have a good game and fall short of this prop, so I’ll take the UNDER until he figures out this Dallas offense.
Kyrie Irving OVER 34.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists
This could be a massive series for Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving if the Thunder decide to shadow Luka Doncic with Lu Dort.
Dort held Brandon Ingram to 11-for-33 shooting when he guarded him in the first round, so don’t be shocked if Irving is asked to handle a bigger load than usual on offense.
Kyrie cleared 34.5 points, rebounds, and assists in three of the six games in the first round against the Los Angeles Clippers, averaging 26.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game for the series.
Back on March 14 – the last time these teams matched up with their starters – Irving had 36 points, four rebounds, and 12 assists against OKC. He also had 25 points, six boards, and eight dimes in a 35-point win following the trade deadline.
In a playoff setting where just about every action runs through Doncic and Irving, Kyrie is a must-bet at this number in Game 1.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.