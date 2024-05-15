Best NBA Prop Bets Today for Mavericks vs. Thunder Game 5 (P.J. Washington Stays Hot)
By Peter Dewey
A critical Game 5 takes place in Oklahoma City on Wednesday night, as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder are looking to build off their comeback win in Game 4 against the Dallas Mavericks.
This series has been terrific, with these two teams trading 1-1 showings at home to send us into a best of three games starting tonight.
There have been some unlikely heroes (PJ Washington, Daniel Gafford) in this series, and some expected ones after SGA had a massive second half to win Game 4.
I have a player prop for all three of those players that you should consider betting in Game 5:
Mavericks vs. Thunder Best NBA Prop Bets
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander UNDER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-166)
- P.J. Washington OVER 15.5 Points (-110)
- Daniel Gafford OVER 6.5 Rebounds (-120)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander UNDER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-166)
The most impressive part of Gilgeous-Alexander’s 34-point game in Game 4?
He didn't score a single basket from 3-point range or in the restricted area.
SGA attempted just one shot from beyond the arc, refusing to settle against Dallas, and it led to his best game of the series.
Does he employ that strategy again tonight?
As it is, SGA doesn’t take a ton of 3-point shots, attempting just 3.5 per game this postseason, and he’s failed to clear 1.5 made treys in three of his eight playoff games.
Dallas has done a good job swarming SGA on defense, but he may have found something in Game 4 by relying on his elite midrange game.
P.J. Washington OVER 15.5 Points (-110)
PJ Washington has changed this series for Dallas, scoring 29 and 27 points in its two wins and putting up 21 in the Game 4 loss.
The Thunder keep collapsing on defense to stop Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic when they penetrate, and it’s led to Washington, Derrick Jones Jr. and Josh Green getting some wide open looks from downtown.
Washington has paid them off, hitting 17-of-34 attempts from 3-point range in the last three games, attempting at least 11 shots from deep in each matchup.
With Washington taking 18-plus shots in three straight games, he’s a steal at 15.5 points in Game 5.
Daniel Gafford OVER 6.5 Rebounds (-120)
Daniel Gafford’s impact has been felt in the paint in this series, as he’s averaging 7.8 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game.
Gafford has three games where he’s cleared 6.5 boards, and they’ve all come in games where he played 20 or more minutes.
Dereck Lively II is going to be heavily involved in the rotation as well, but Gafford is a slightly better shot-blocker right now than the rookie.
I think 6.5 boards is a little too low for Gafford in Game 5.
