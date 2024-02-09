Best NBA Prop Bets Today for Nuggets vs Kings (Jamal Murray's Scoring Run to Continue)
The Denver Nuggets play the Sacremento Kings in a battle between the 2nd and 7th seeds in the Western Conference.
This is the second meeting between these two teams this year with the Kings winning the first matchup 123-117. In that game Nikola Jokic had a monster outing where he tallied 36 points, 13 rebounds and 14 assists. De'Aaron Fox also had a big outing with 26 points and 16 assists in that one.
What can we expect in this one?
Will it be more of the same for Jokic and Fox? Or will we see one of the many contributors that each team has step up tonight?
Best Prop Bets for Nuggets vs Kings
- Jamal Murray OVER 2.5 Three-Pointers MADE
- De'Aaron FOX OVER 27.5 Points and Assists
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope OVER 11.5 Points and Assists
Jamal Murray OVER 2.5 Three-Pointers MADE
Murray has hit at least three long range shots in four of his last six games, and I like him to keep it rolling on Friday night.
In the past three games, all of which he made at least three shots from beyond the arc, he is averaging 10 three-point attempts per game, so the volume is there for plenty of deep one's.
The last game against the Kings was an offense-heavy game that Murray was not a part of. Look for him to join the fun tonight by letting it fly.
De'Aaron FOX OVER 27.5 Points and Assists
Fox has had a history of success with this line against the Nuggets. He has gone over 27.5 PA's in 11 of the previous 12 matchups against the Nuggets where he played at least 20 minutes. And in the previous game against the Nuggets, Fox logged a massive 42 PA's.
Fox has also gone over this total in 32 of the last 38 games where he played at least 30 minutes and he is averaging 32.2 PA's on the season.
This line is playable up to 28.5.
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope OVER 11.5 Points and Assists
Caldwell-Pope has hit the line of 11.5 PA's at a 59% clip this year. He is averaging 12.6 PA's for the season and has hit the over in 13 of the last 20 games (65%).
In the previous matchup against the Nuggets, Caldwell-Pope had 12 PA's.
Caldwell-Pope did miss Thursday nights game against the Lakers due to a hamstring injury and he is a gametime decision for tonight but reports do point to him being able to play.
