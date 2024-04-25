Best NBA Prop Bets Today for Nuggets vs. Lakers Game 3 (Target Michael Porter Jr.)
By Reed Wallach
The Lakers enter Game 3 at home needing to rally after a Monday night loss to the Nuggets to go down 0-2 in gut wrenching fashion.
Los Angeles lost after building a 20-point home lead, but there were some positives to take away from it. However, can we trust D’Angelo Russell to play as well as he did in Game 2? I’m fading Russell in the player prop market and buying the historical indicators around Michael Porter Jr. and Anthony Davis.
Here’s my three favorite player props for Game 3.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Nuggets vs. Lakers
- Michael Porter Jr. OVER 7.5 Rebounds
- D’Angelo Russell UNDER 26.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists
- Anthony Davis UNDER 0.5 Made Threes
Michael Porter Jr. OVER 7.5 Rebounds
Porter continues to smash this prop, going over in nine of 10 games dating back to last year’s playoff series, including both of the games in this series.
Porter Jr. is a matchup nightmare for the Lakers wings on offense, the team lacks a wing defender that can slow down the sweet shooting wing, and the Nuggets peg him on the Lakers’ weakest offensive link, so he is more comfortable crashing the glass to help out Nikola Jokic.
He’s crushed this number, and I’m going for more.
D’Angelo Russell UNDER 26.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists
Russell responded to a dismal Game 1 performance, in which he combined to have 19 points, rebounds and assists on 20 field goal attempts, by scoring 23 points with three rebounds and six assists.
Russell was cooking early with seven three-point makes and that helped propel the Lakers to a 20-point third quarter lead. Of course, Russell also had a handful of turnovers and LA lost.
I think we see the guard regress to the mean and he continues to struggle against the Nuggets. Asking for him to drain seven threes is a tall order, and I believe we see Darvin Ham quick to pull Russell if he struggles again in a must-win game.
Anthony Davis UNDER 0.5 Made Threes
Davis has made a three-point shot in three of 10 games over the past two years against the Nuggets. He’s taken on more of a mid-range and around the rim offensive approach and historical indicators tell us that the 27% three-point shooter isn’t making one in Game 3.
