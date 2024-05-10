Best NBA Prop Bets Today for Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Game 3
By Reed Wallach
The Nuggets bid for a back-to-back title has hit a critical stage, down two games to none to the upstart Timberwolves and going on the road for Game 3 and 4.
With his back against the wall, I'm going to lean on Nikola Jokic to bounce back after an unchracteristically poor showing in Game 2. Keep reading to find out how I'm backing the three-time MVP as well as two rebound props for Jaden McDaniels and Aaron Gordon.
Here are our three favorite player props from FanDuel Sportsbook:
Best NBA Player Props for Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Game 3
- Nikola Jokic OVER 29.5 Points (-105)
- Jaden McDaniels OVER 3.5 Rebounds (+122)
- Aaron Gordon UNDER 6.5 Rebounds (-134)
Nikola Jokic OVER 29.5 Points
Ironically, the Timberwolves' defense was even stronger without the Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert in Game 2. However, with him back on the floor, I think we can turn our attention to Game 1's performance, where Jokic was far more capbale as a scorer as Gobert worked more as a roamer on defense and there was less speed on the floor.
In Game 1, Jokic scored 32 points. In the three of the four regular season games, Jokic scored 32 or more, topping out with 41 points.
I'm counting on a better performance from Jokic, who seems to do his best against Gobert as a scorer, and like him to get to 30.
Jaden McDaniels OVER 3.5 Rebounds
After McDaniels had eight rebounds on 14 rebound chances in Game 1, according to NBA.com, he battled foul trouble in the Game 2 demolition, seeing his minutes drop from 39 mintues to 26.
In turn, the wing only had two rebounds as he couldn't stay on his normal minutes load.
Now, with Gobert back taking a ton of attention on the glass, I believe McDaniels can go over this mark. It was just a game ago that he was -150 to go over 3.5 rebounds. This is an overreaction to getting into foul trouble more than him struggling to clean the glass.
Aaron Gordon UNDER 6.5 Rebounds
Whether Gobert is in or out, Gordon hasn't factored into the rebounding equation just yet.
He has less than seven rebound chances per game this series and has gone under in each game.
Further, I think Gordon may be more perimeter-oriented in this game, drawing Rudy Gobert as a main defender so he can hang around the rim. I believe that we see Gordon work more as a facilitator and drag Gobert outside of the paint -- like Draymond Green has done with the Golden State Warriors.
If Gordon plays away from the rim, its that much harder to clean the glass and rack up rebounds that are skewed closer to his season long metrics.
I'll go under.
