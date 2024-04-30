Best NBA prop bets today for Pacers vs. Bucks Game 5 (Back Tyrese Haliburton as Scorer)
Breaking down the best prop bets for Game 5 between the Indiana Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA playoffs.
By Peter Dewey
The Indiana Pacers could close out the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 5 of the first round on Tuesday night, but they’ll need to pick up their second road win of the series to make it happen.
With Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard both listed as doubtful, oddsmakers have favored the Pacers in this matchup, but I don’t love laying the points against the Bucks, who are 4-1 against the spread as home dogs this season.
So, why not take a stab at some prop bets?
Pascal Siakam and Tyrese Haliburton have been the engine for the Pacers this season, and there are different ways to back the two stars in this matchup. Plus, Milwaukee Bucks big man Bobby Portis Jr. should see an expanded role again in Game 5, but there’s one area to fade him in tonight.
Here are my top prop bets for Tuesday’s Game 5:
Pacers vs. Bucks best NBA prop bets
- Pascal Siakam OVER 13.5 Rebounds and Assists
- Bobby Portis UNDER 1.5 3-Pointers Made
- Tyrese Haliburton OVER 18.5 Points
Pascal Siakam OVER 13.5 Rebounds and Assists
So far in this series, Siakam has done it all, but he’s seen his scoring taper off after back-to-back 35-plus point games in Milwaukee.
What hasn’t changed is Siakam’s rebounding and passing, as he’s tallied 15, 17, 13 and 16 rebounds and assists through the first four games of the series.
With Antetokounmpo out, the Bucks are much less threatening on the glass, and Siakam has shown a willingness as a passer (seven assists in Game 4) after commanding more defensive attention because of his big scoring games.
I wouldn’t be shocked to see the Pacers forward push double-digit boards again, so this prop is more than reasonable, especially if he turns in a 13-rebound game like he did in Game 1.
Bobby Portis UNDER 1.5 3-Pointers Made
Bobby Portis is shooting just 1-for-8 from beyond the arc in this series, attempting two or fewer 3-pointers in three of his four games.
While Portis can shoot it from beyond the arc (40.7 percent from 3 in the regular season) this isn’t a matchup where he has to.
Indiana allowed the most points in the paint per game in the NBA this season, allowing Portis to work easily down low. Not only that, but the Pacers allowed the fewest made 3s per game in the regular season.
I’ll fade Portis here, especially with his lack of attempts from deep across the first four games.
Tyrese Haliburton OVER 18.5 Points
Tyrese Haliburton cleared this number for the first time in this series in Game 4, scoring 24 points on 8-of-16 shooting, and his usage has been way up in the last two games.
After attempting just 17 shots in Games 1 and 2 combined, the All-Star guard has taken 22 and 16 shots in the last two matchups.
The Pacers don’t need Haliburton to have massive games to win, but his aggression is helpful in opening up looks for his teammates.
During the regular season, Hali averaged 20.1 points per game, so don’t be shocked if he clears this total with a chance to wrap up the series on Tuesday.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.