Best NBA Prop Bets Today for Pacers vs. Cavaliers: All-Stars Shine on Friday Night
Expect Mitchell and Haliburton to battle it out in a "must-win" game.
The Indiana Pacers travel to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers in Friday night NBA action.
This game has massive playoff implications for both teams, as they stand within one game of each other, at the 4th and 6th seeds respectively, in the tightly contested Eastern Conference.
In a "must-win" situation, I expect both team's 2024 All-Stars to lead the way, either through scoring, or playmaking.
Let's break down my two best bets for tonight and keep the good times rolling!
Best Prop Bets for Pacers vs. Cavaliers
- Donovan Mitchell OVER 25.5 Points
- Tyrese Halburton OVER 9.5 Assists
Donovan Mitchell OVER 25.5 Points
We bet on Mitchell on Wednesday, and he cashed us out nicely! So tonight, we’re going right back to him.
Mitchell has been exceptional at home this season, hitting his line in 72% of home games, with an average of 29.5 points. His recent form only strengthens this case, as he’s gone over this line in 9 out of his last 10 games, averaging 30.5 points during this stretch, giving us a 5-point discount tonight.
Additionally, Mitchell has a proven track record against the Pacers specifically, scoring 40 and 38 points in their last two meetings. This indicates not only his ability to perform well and clean this line with ease, but also his capability to exploit the specific defensive weaknesses of the Pacers. Supporting this, the Pacers have proven to be vulnerable to shooting guards lately, allowing the 7th most points to the position over the past 15 games.
The game narrative also favors high scoring from Mitchell. With the point spread tonight at just -2.5 and both teams within a game of each other in the tightly contested Eastern Conference, a very close game is anticipated, which should mean that key players like Mitchell see the floor for extended minutes. Mitchell is currently averaging 15 field goal attempts a game, meaning the usage will be there for him tonight when the minutes are, giving him enough scoring opportunities to surpass this line.
This is basically a playoff game, and I have no issue going to the proven best player on the court to score in a big way. I’m liking the sounds of two Mitchell cashes in three days, so let’s get it done tonight!
Tyrese Haliburton OVER 9.5 Assists
As you can tell by now, I love the stars to show up for their respective teams in big ways tonight, and that’s the same reason for this play. The Pacers run their whole offensive scheme through Haliburton, and in what looks like a “must win” situation for them, he’ll definitely see the volume.
Historically, Halliburton has excelled against the Cavaliers, achieving 9 or more assists in his last 7 encounters with them, and notably delivering 12+ assists in all three matchups this season. This trend underscores his ability to effectively read and exploit the Cavaliers’ defensive setups.
Further enhancing his prospects, the Cavaliers have been vulnerable to point guards recently, allowing the 7th most assists to the position over the last 30 days. This defensive weakness aligns well with Halliburton’s playmaking abilities.
Halliburton's assist rates in road games this year provide a robust indicator of his potential output. He has reached 10 or more assists in 74% of road games where he played at least 27 minutes, and this increases to 86% when his playing time extends to 32 minutes or more. Considering the significance of this game for the Pacers’ season, it is highly likely Haliburton will see an increased workload, pushing him into minutes where he has historically thrived.
Given his track record, the matchup, and his proven assist capability in extended minutes on the road, I think Haliburton smashes this spot tonight!
