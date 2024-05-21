Best NBA Prop Bets Today for Pacers vs. Celtics Game 1 (Jrue Holiday, Myles Turner Remain Hot)
By Peter Dewey
Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals is upon us, but oddsmakers have given us a tricky spread to figure out – Boston Celtics -10 – so why don’t we look at the prop market for some of the wagers we’re placing on Tuesday night?
Not many people had this Indiana Pacers team in the Eastern Conference Finals, but injuries to the Milwaukee Bucks and New York Knicks have set this young squad up with a tough matchup against the No. 1-seeded Celtics.
Boston has a massive rest advantage entering Game 1, but with Kristaps Porzingis out, the C’s are still shorthanded.
I have a few player props that I’m looking at for this matchup, including picks for two players who were terrific in the back end of the second round.
Let’s dive into these plays and their odds for Game 1 between Boston and Indiana:
Pascal Siakam OVER 20.5 Points (-105)
This is a prop that I’ve bet often this postseason for Pacers forward Pascal Siakam, and I’m going back to the well in Game 1.
This postseason, Siakam is averaging 21.1 points per game, clearing this total five times. He was much better against the Knicks once OG Anunoby was out, and I think he thrives down low against Boston, who lacks some rim protection without Porzingis.
So far this season, Siakam has faced Boston five times during his time in Toronto and with the Pacers In Toronto, he scored 17, 23, 27 and 17 points against the Celtics in four games. His lone game as a Pacer? He turned in a 23-point game on 9-of-16 shooting.
When I look back to the Cavs series for Boston, I see that Cleveland’s Evan Mobley was able to get whatever he wanted at times in the painted area. Siakam is a much more skilled scorer than Mobley, and I think the Pacers lean on him and his championship experience in this series.
At just 20.5 points, Siakam is a solid bet in a game with a total that is up over 220.
Myles Turner OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-130)
Myles Turner is one of the better shooting big men in the NBA, and he’s proven that in the playoffs this season.
Turner is shooting 45.7 percent from beyond the arc in the playoffs, hitting multiple shots from deep in nine of his 13 playoff games. Not only that, but Turner is averaging 2.5 mad 3-pointers on 5.4 attempts per game over this stretch.
While he only cleared 1.5 made 3s in two of his five games against Boston in the regular season, I think he should see some better looks against Al Horford and a smaller Boston frontcourt with Porzingis out.
Jrue Holiday OVER 12.5 Points (-108)
Boston guard Jrue Holiday has picked up some slack with Porzingis out, and he really started to show that late in the series against Cleveland once Derrick White’s shot cooled off.
Over the five games against the Cavs. Holiday averaged 13.0 points per game while shooting 51.0 percent from the field and 40.0 percent from 3. He took 10.2 shots per game and cleared 12.5 points in four of the five matchups.
Holiday shot the 3-ball well all season long, and after watching Indiana throw a ton of double teams at Jalen Brunson in the second round, I wonder if Rick Carlisle will do the same with Jayson Tatum or Jaylen Brown in this series.
If so, it could leave Holiday, Al Horford and White open for looks on the perimeter.
Holiday has a ton of playoff experience in his career, and he rose to the occasion last round. I love taking him to finish with 13 or more points in Game 1.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.