Best NBA Prop Bets Today for Pacers vs. Celtics Game 2 (Trust Jrue Holiday, Myles Turner)
By Peter Dewey
Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals was an absolute barnburner, going to overtime before the Boston Celtics pulled away after nearly squandering the game in regulation.
Indiana ended up choking down the stretch, but the extra period certainly helped those of us who took OVERs in the prop market.
There are three OVERs that I’m eyeing in Game 2, including a prop for Jrue Holiday, who put together his best performance of the playoffs – by far – in Game 1.
Let’s break down the plays for Thursday night’s matchup:
Pacers vs. Celtics Best NBA Prop Bets
- Jrue Holiday OVER 24.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-112)
- Myles Turner OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-120)
- Pascal Siakam OVER 20.5 Points (-105)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Jrue Holiday OVER 24.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-112)
Jrue Holiday has been terrific for the Boston Celtics over the last four games, averaging 18.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game, clearing 24.5 points, rebounds, and assists in three of those games.
Holiday played over 48 minutes in the overtime win in Game 1 – meaning he sat less than five minutes of game time – finishing with 28 points, seven rebounds, and eight assists.
While I don’t think Holiday has a scoring game like that in Game 2, Joe Mazzulla trusts his veteran point guard to play big minutes – and guard their Pacers’ top threat in Tyrese Haliburton – in this series.
I feel comfortable taking Holiday in this prop given how he’s stuffed the stat sheet this postseason.
Myles Turner OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-120)
Myles Turner hit two or more shots from beyond the arc in two of his five games in the regular season, and he poured in three made shots from 3 on four attempts.
Boston had a hard time guarding the pick-and-pop for Indiana with Turner and Siakam as the roll men.
This postseason, Turner is shooting 47.3 percent from the 3-point range, averaging 2.5 made shots from 3 per game.
I think this line is way too low for him in Game 2.
Pascal Siakam OVER 20.5 Points (-105)
I am surprised that this line is back at 20.5 points for Siakam after he scored 24 points on 23 shots in Game 1.
Siakam dominated in the pick-and-roll in the fourth quarter, and he now has 22 or more points in four of his last six playoff games with one of the games under this number being a 20-point showing in Game 7.
The Pacers forward has attempted over 20 shots in two of his last three games, scoring 25 and 24 in those games.
Boston doesn’t have a great one-on-one matchup for Siakam, and the Pacers attacked Al Horford all night long with Siakam in the high post. I expect him to have a major role again in Game 2.
