Best NBA Prop Bets Today for Pacers vs Celtics: Pascal Siakam will Benefit Most from Halliburton's Return
The Indiana Pacers travel to TD Garden to the play the Boston Celtics tonight. The Pacers will look to win their fourth-straight as the Celtics will try to sweep their back-to-back.
This is the fifth matchup of the season between the two teams. Neither team has had trouble scoring as both have cracked 100 points in each game. The key in this game is the return of Tyrese Haliburton and how that could break the 2-2 series tie these teams currently sit at.
Will Haliburton's return help Siakam cement himself further as a great addition for the Pacers? Or will Jayson Tatum and company be able to finish their homestand strong?
New FanDuel users: Sign up below and win your first bet of just $5 with FD and get $200 in bonus bets! Get started now.
Best Players Props for Pacers vs Celtics
- Pascal Siakam OVER 28.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists
- Jaylen Brown OVER 31.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists
- Jayson Tatum OVER 29.5 Points
Pascal Siakam OVER 28.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists
Pascal Siakam is gearing up to play his seventh game with the Pacers, and more importantly, his second game with Haliburton.
Siakam's PRA's line looks to be the play here. With the line set at 28.5, that's far too low. Siakam has gone over in five of his six games as a Pacer since being acquired by trade earlier this month. In those games, he has logged 30, 26, 30, 49, 42, and 31 respectively. It is also worth noting that he has also hit his rebounds and assists line (9.5) in five of his six games as a Pacer.
He should only be getting more comfortable and as mentioned earlier, All-Star starter, Tyrese Haliburton, will return to floor and bring his 12.6 assists per game with him. With Boston coming off a back-to-back, and Kristaps Porzingis potentially missing another game, it should be exciting to see what kind of effect Haliburton's return will have on Siakam.
Jaylen Brown OVER 31.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists
Jaylen Brown has cashed the over on 31.5 PRA's in his last three games against the Pacers with 47, 39, and 36 PRA's. And in the last 19 games where he logs over 30 minutes, he has tallied over 31 PRA's in 15 games.
The Pacers are a great matchup with their high-tempo offense and this usually bodes well for players hitting their PRA's lines. In his last 10 games of over 30 minutes, Brown has hit this line nine times with the only miss coming in at 31 PRA's.
Jayson Tatum OVER 29.5 Points
Last night, Tatum hit the under at 28 points on a line that was set at 28.5. It was close the entire contest but tonight should be a different story.
The Pacers invite good offensive players to hit their overs with their extremely fast style of play that is paired with their lack of defense.
In the three matchups that Tatum has played against Indiana this season, he has gone over this points line each time with 38, 32, and 30 points. In the four games they have played this season against the Pacers, the Celtics have scored 155, 112, 118, and 131 points in each game. Tonight's total points line is set at 244.5 for the game which is a positive sign for Tatum.
The only thing preventing Tatum from hitting tonight is if he rests. It is the third game in four nights for the Celtics and they won last night against the Pelicans. But he is not listed on the injury report so if he does play, look for a big game for Tatum.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.