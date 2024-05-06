Best NBA Prop Bets Today for Pacers vs. Knicks Game 1 (Josh Hart’s Shooting Undervalued)
By Peter Dewey
The New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers kick off their series in the Eastern Conference semifinals on Monday night, and oddsmakers are favoring the Knicks by six points at home.
New York has played a ton of close games this postseason, so why not look to the prop market rather than lay the points with the Knicks?
Tom Thibodeau only played seven players in Game 6 against Philadelphia, so there could be a few players in line for big games tonight if that rotation stays the same. And, there’s a Pacers guard that could build on some strong regular season games against the Knicks.
Here’s a look at my favorite props for Game 1 between the Knicks and Pacers on Monday night:
Pacers vs. Knicks Best NBA Prop Bets
- Josh Hart OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made
- Tyrese Haliburton OVER 31.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists
- Jalen Brunson OVER 8.5 Assists
Josh Hart OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made
Josh Hart was great from beyond the arc in the first round of the playoffs, hitting three or more shots from deep in four of the six games against Philly.
The key with Hart was his usage – he took 6.2 shots per game from 3 – with the Sixers looking to leave him open after he didn’t shoot the rock well from beyond the arc during the regular season.
It seems like Hart has found his shot – and his confidence – at this point in the season, and it’ll be interesting to see how the Pacers decide to defend him in this series. Still, 1.5 3-pointers is too low for me not to take in Game 1.
Tyrese Haliburton OVER 31.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists
Tyrese Haliburton killed the Knicks in the two games he played against them without a minute's restriction, putting up 22 points and 23 assists and 22 points and 12 assists in those matchups. He cleared this total without even counting his rebounds!
Now, Haliburton has looked worse in the playoffs, averaging just 16.0 points and 9.3 assists per game while shooting 29.6 percent from 3.
Despite that, he’s cleared 31.5 points, rebounds, and assists in three of his last four playoff games. I’ll back him to go OVER this number in Game 1.
Jalen Brunson OVER 8.5 Assists
Jalen Brunson went on to average 35.5 points and 9.0 assists per game in the series against Philadelphia, and he’s also posting the highest usage rate in the NBA this postseason, so we know the ball will be in his hands often.
Over those six games, Brunson had three without double-digit assists, and I think he could be in a prime spot to clear this number again when taking on an Indiana team that allows the most points in the paint in the NBA.
Brunson is averaging 14.8 potential assists per game, so it’s not crazy to think he can push double digits again tonight.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
