Best NBA Prop Bets Today for Pacers vs. Knicks Game 2 (Bet on Donte DiVincenzo, T,J. McConnell)
By Peter Dewey
The New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers played a high-scoring affair in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals, which opens up some interesting possibilities in the prop market heading into Game 2.
While Jalen Brunson (43 points) led the way for the Knicks, there are actually a few other players I’d rather target in this matchup, especially with Brunson’s points prop soaring all the way to 37.5 (!!) on Wednesday.
Myles Turner, who scored 23 for Indiana in Game 1, is one of the players to target, as well as a bench guard for Indiana that has wreaked havoc when given extended playing time this postseason.
Let’s dive into the picks for Game 2 on May 8:
Pacers vs. Knicks Best NBA Prop Bets
- Donte DiVincenzo OVER 17.5 Points
- Myles Turner OVER 17.5 Points
- TJ McConnell OVER 14.5 Points and Assists
Donte DiVincenzo OVER 17.5 Points
Donte DiVincenzo has come alive after a slow start to the playoffs in the first round against the Philadelphia 76ers.
The Knicks shooting guard has scored 23 and 25 points in his last two games, shooting 5-for-9 from beyond the arc in both of them.
DiVincenzo has also seen his minutes skyrocket, playing all 48 in Game 6 in Philly before registering over 43 minutes in Game 1 against Indiana.
The Knicks sharpshooter has 18 and 17 shot attempts in those two games, a great sign for his chances of clearing this prop. Remember, with Julius Randle out earlier this season, DiVincenzo went on a scoring rampage when given the chance to take more shots.
With his current usage, 17.5 points is far too low for the Knicks’ flamethrower.
Myles Turner OVER 17.5 Points
The Pacers killed the Knicks with Tyrese Haliburton and Myles Turner in the pick-and-roll in Game 1. Turner finished the game with 23 points on 8-for-16 shooting, and he could be in line for a big game again on Wednesday.
It’s unclear how the Knicks will adjust their coverage, but in Game 1 they seemed content on switching the pick-and-roll, leading to Turner getting huge mismatches on the inside.
It would make sense for Indy to keep attacking the Knicks in this way in Game 2, especially with Mitchell Robinson now out.
TJ McConnell OVER 14.5 Points and Assists
I’ll be honest, TJ McConnell outplayed Tyrese Haliburton in Game 1, putting up 18 points (9-for-16 shooting) and three assists in 22 minutes.
He’s now cleared 14.5 points and assists in three of his last four games, scoring 18 or more points in two of them.
With Haliburton (six points in Game 1) struggling due to back spasms, it’s possible Rick Carlisle uses his bench even more in Game 2 after it dominated the Knicks bench in Game 1. McConnell is also a pest on defense, and he could give Brunson a different look after he torched Indiana on Monday.
I love this prop for the veteran point guard as his play continues to improve at the biggest point in the season.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.