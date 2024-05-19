Best NBA Prop Bets Today for Pacers vs. Knicks Game 7 (How to Bet Decisive Eastern Conference Semifinals Matchup)
By Reed Wallach
The Pacers extended its season on Friday night in Game 6 at home, setting up a decisive Game 7 on Sunday afternoon against the New York Knicks.
The Knicks, battling injuries all postseason, may have another one on its hands with Josh Hart suffering an abdominal injury in the Game 6 loss. How does that injury impact the player prop market?
I’m focused on Hart’s points props as well as big man Isaiha Hartenstein’s rebound total on the Knicks side. As for the Pacers, I’m backing an Aaron Nesmith player prop that you can find below!
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Best NBA Player Props for Pacers vs. Knicks Game 7
- Aaron Nesmith OVER 4.5 Rebounds
- Isaiah Hartenstein OVER 11.5 Rebounds
- Josh Hart UNDER 12.5 Points
Aaron Nesmith OVER 4.5 Rebounds
Nesmith has taken on the Jalen Brunson assignment on defense and with that, his rebounding number has grown as the series with his propensity to be inside the paint when the shot goes up due to Brunson’s heavy on-ball usage.
Since Game 3, Nesmith has more than 11 rebound chances per game and has gone over this 4.5 mark in all but one, Game 5 in which he played 28 minutes and the Pacers lost by 30 points.
With the expectation that this is a competitive game, I’m going to back Nesmith to go over this mark with an increase in minutes.
Isaiah Hartenstein OVER 11.5 Rebounds
OG Anunoby has been out since the middle of Game 2, and now Josh Hart is battling an injury, meaning the Knicks lone remaining healthy core member of the rotation is Isaiah Hartenstein, who has more than 19 rebound chances per game since Game 3.
While he has only cleared this mark in one game, Game 5 when he had 17 rebounds, I expect even more usage given Hart’s lingering injuries.
In addition, given the likely defensive-minded affair we are in store for in Game 7, I expect more misses and for Hartenstein to clean it up.
Josh Hart UNDER 12.5 Points
Hart played only 31 minutes after suffering an abdominal injury in the first quarter. It’s being called abdominal soreness, but with the quick turnaround heading into Game 7, I believe we see some lingering effects creep into this game, and I’ll opt to go under his points prop.
He has gone over this mark in three of six games this series, but given the injury I believe we see limited usage in terms of shooting. In games he has gone under, he has averaged seven field goal attempts per game, but in games he has gone over, he has averaged more than 10.
With less shots, in my opinion, I believe we see him stay under.
