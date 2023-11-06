Best NBA Prop Bets Today for Pelicans vs. Nuggets (How to bet Nikola Jokic, Brandon Ingram)
Breaking down prop bets for Nikola Jokic and Brandon Ingram for Monday night's Nuggets-Pelicans matchup.
By Peter Dewey
Two of the better teams in the Western Conference face off on Monday night with the defending champion Denver Nuggets hosting the New Orleans Pelicans and Zion Williamson.
This could be an interesting game since lead guards Jamal Murray (Denver) and CJ McCollum (New Orleans) are both expected to miss the contest.
How does that change how we bet in the prop market? There are two stars that I’m eyeing to take advantage of in this game.
Here are my favorite props for this matchup:
Pelicans vs. Nuggets Best NBA Prop Bets Today
- Brandon Ingram OVER 24.5 Points
- Nikola Jokic OVER 9.5 Assists
Brandon Ingram OVER 24.5 Points
With CJ McCollum (collapsed lung) out of the lineup, that means Ingram is going to have an even bigger role in initiating offense and having the ball in his hands.
Because of that, he should get back to his high-scoring ways in this matchup. Before missing a few games due to injury, Ingram had 26 points against the New York Knicks in a game where the Pels failed to score 100 as a team.
McCollum has been one of the team’s better scorers, so I expect Ingram to pick up the slack a bit on Monday night.
Nikola Jokic OVER 9.5 Assists
Along the lines of similar thinking with McCollum out for New Orleans, I think Nikola Jokic has a bigger playmaking load for Denver with Jamal Murray (hamstring) out for this game.
Jokic is averaging 7.9 assists per game, clearing this prop just twice this season, but he’s put up exactly nine assists in back-to-back contests.
I expect Jokic to act as the team’s primary initiator in this game, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see him flirt with a triple-double as well with Murray out.
