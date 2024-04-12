Best NBA Prop Bets Today for Pelicans vs Warriors: Target CJ McCollum's scoring
The Golden State Warriors take on the New Orleans Pelicans tonight in a battle between the sixth and ninth seed in the Western Conference.
In the previous three matchups between these teams at least one team scored over 120 points and the Warriors won twice.
Tonight, I am going to target CJ McCollum who has been on a tear recently, and Steph Curry, who has willed the Warriors into the Play-In Tournament once again.
Best Prop Bets for Pelicans vs Warriors
- Stephen Curry OVER 25.5 Points
- CJ McCollum OVER 24.5 Points
- Andrew Wiggins OVER 16.5 Points and Assists
Stephen Curry OVER 25.5 Points
Despite the Pelicans defending the point guard position well (ninth best in the NBA scoring-wise), I think Curry will have too many opportunities to hit this prop.
For the season, he is averaging 32.7 minutes per game and when he plays 33 minutes, he has gone over 25.5 points 70% of the time (23/33 games). In those same games he is attempting 21.8 field goals and 12.9 three-pointers to go along with 5.1 free throws.
Final Verdict: In his last three games against the Pelicans, Curry has scored 39, 42 and 15 points. In the game he scored 15 points the Warriors got booed off the court in a blowout loss against the Pelicans. If that doesn't happen again, and Curry can play right around, or a little bit above, his minutes average, then he should go over 25.5 points.
CJ McCollum OVER 24.5 Points
McCollum has stepped up in the absence of Brandon Ingram who is dealing with a knee injury. Over the last 10 games, McCollum is averaging 26.8 points per game and making 4.8 three-pointers per game.
In the last 5 games he has scored 36, 31, 31, 29 and 31 points. Most of those games came against formidable competition such as the Magic, Suns and Kings.
Final Verdict: McCollum is red hot right now and if Ingram decides to make his return to the court tonight when both teams are coming off a back-to-back, then we will live with it. But when a guy is clearly cooking like McCollum is, I will take my chances against the Warriors defense.
Andrew Wiggins OVER 16.5 Points and Assists
Wiggins play can be best described as a rollercoaster ride. The latest update is that he is playing more minutes and is more impactful than earlier in the season.
Most likely it is in preparation for the playoffs but it could just be the law of averages. Regardless of what it may be, he is playing 29.5 minutes per game over his last eight games and is averaging 18 PA's per game during tha stretch.
Final Verdict: In games where Wiggins is logging at least 28 minutes, he is averaging 19.2 PA's and has gone over this prop in 21/32 games (66%).
Find Patrick Previty's NBA betting record here.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.