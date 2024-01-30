Best NBA Prop Bets Today for Raptors vs Bulls: Target This Scottie Barnes Player Prop
The Toronto Raptors look to snap a five game road losing streak as the team travels to play the Chicago Bulls.
With the Bulls playing a much slower tempo than most teams in the NBA, and the Raptors being in a transition stage (1-9 in their last 10 games and 4-11 since acquiring RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley), there were only a few specific props that had interest.
So will DeMar DeRozan be able to able to dominate against his former team? Or will Scottie Barnes make up for RJ Barrett's absence tonight to stop the bleeding for the Raptors?
New FanDuel users, sign up below and get $200 in bonus bets when you win your first time wager of just $5!
NBA Props for Raptors vs Bulls
- Scottie Barnes UNDER 7.5 Rebounds
- Demar DeRozan OVER 10.5 Rebounds and Assists
- Alex Caruso OVER 2.5 Blocks and Steals
Scottie Barnes UNDER 7.5 Rebounds
Scottie Barnes has struggled to hit his rebounding line as of late. After a dominant december on the glass where he averaged 9.9 rebounds per game, he has only been able to average 5.6 boards per game in January.
In his last 14 games he has only hit this mark twice. Of those 12 games where Barnes went under his rebounding line (7.5), he got seven rebounds two times.
The only concern with this play is the amount of minutes Barnes plays. He is logging about 35 minutes per game for the season and the only time he has cashed the over this month is when he played over 40 minutes.
DeMar DeRozan OVER 10.5 Rebounds and Assists
DeMar DeRozan has hit the over on his rebounds and assists line four of the past five games. Among the four games he went over he logged 13, 12, 12, and 13 RA's.
Over the course of the season, this prop would be high for DeRozan but over the last two months of this season, his minutes have increased from 35.1 per game to 38.6 per game. With that, his rebounds and assists line has become a lot more attainable. So considering DeRozan is likely to play 40 minutes –– which he has in six games this month, including his last three –– he should hit the over once again.
Alex Caruso OVER 2.5 Blocks and Steals
Alex Caruso has feasted on his blocks + steals line in the past 12 games. He has cashed in eight of those games, as well as in six of his last seven games. Of those eight games games where he has hit this line, he has gone for 4+ blocks and steals five times.
For the month of January, Caruso is averaging 3.1 blocks + steals per game (1.5 blocks and 1.6 steals). And for the season he is putting up 1 block and 1.3 steals per game.
The Raptors turn the ball over just over 13 times per game and in the last three games that number has gone up to 14. All reasons to keep an eye out for Caruso defensively tonight.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.