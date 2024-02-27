Best NBA Prop Bets today for Rockets vs Thunder: Trust Chet Holmgren's Player Props
The Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder play the second part of a home-and-home tonight. The Thunder took the first game and will now look to extend their winning streak to six games.
With the Thunder considerable favorites, I'm targeting a pair of starters to outshine projections on Tuesday. Josh Giddey and Chet Holmgren both have offensive trends that cashed the other night, that I would bet on tonight.
Best Prop Bets for Rockets vs Thunder
- Josh Giddey UNDER 8.5 Points
- Chet Holmgren OVER 1.5 Three-Pointers MADE
- Jabari Smith Jr. OVER 9.5 Rebounds
Josh Giddey UNDER 8.5 Points
Giddey has struggled in the two games he has played against the Rockets this year. In both games he only logged five points and is shooting 25% from the field.
Unfortunately for Giddey, that is par for the course as over the last 10 games he has not shot the ball well.
During this recent 10 game stretch, he is shooting 39.8% from the field and 29.4% from beyond the arc. Both of those numbers are well below his season averages so i don't see much changing in the second game in three nights against the same team.
Chet Holmgren OVER 1.5 Three-Pointers MADE
Holmgren hit five threes the other night against the Rockets and in the last 10 games he is shooting 50.9% from three-point land.
There is no reason Holmgren does not continue to let it fly tonight as he is also shooting 49% for the month of February (which is up from 40.3% on the season). His three-point shot attempts have risen to 5.4 per game this month and he has gone over 1.5 three-pointers made in seven of the last 10 games.
Jabari Smith Jr. OVER 9.5 Rebounds
Moving to the Rockets, Smith Jr. has hit the over on 9.5 rebounds in both games against the Thunder, averaging a whopping 17.5 boards against them.
It also hasn't just been agianst the Thunder, his success has spanned the past seven games where he has gotten at least 10 rebounds in five contests.
Tonight, with Alperen Sengun being drawn out to the perimeter to defend Holmgren's three-point shot, I see extra rebounds for Smith Jr. and it is nice to know, based off his performance the other night, that he can deliver on the opportunity.
