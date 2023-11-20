Best NBA Prop Bets Today for Rockets vs. Warriors (How to Bet Steph Curry, Alperen Sengun)
Breaking down the best prop bets for the Golden State Warriors-Houston Rockets game.
By Peter Dewey
The Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets play a standalone matchup in the late window on Monday night, so it’s a perfect time for us to bet some props!
I have three plays that I’m eyeing for this game, and it should be an intriguing one with Golden State looking to get back on track after a 1-6 start at home. Can Andrew Wiggins or Klay Thompson snap out of their shooting funk in this matchup?
Here are my favorite props for Rockets-Warriors:
If you’re looking to bet on any game in the NBA tonight, FanDuel Sportsbook has an amazing promotional offer. New users who sign up with the link below and wager $5 will receive $150 in bonus bets (if your team wins).
Sign up for FanDuel now!
Rockets vs. Warriors Best NBA Prop Bets Today
- Alperen Sengun OVER 33.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists
- Klay Thompson UNDER 3.5 3-Pointers Made
- Steph Curry OVER 28.5 Points
Alperen Sengun OVER 33.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists
Alperen Sengun has been on fire as of late, going over 33.5 points, rebounds and assists in five of his last six games.
Sengun is averaging 20.1 points, 8.4 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game, which puts him right around this number. He’s taking on a Golden State team that is struggling shooting the ball – 26th in effective field goal percentage – so there should be plenty of rebounds to grab.
I’ll back Sengun to stay hot, especially since he’s put up 38, 35 and 36 PRA in his last three games.
Klay Thompson UNDER 3.5 3-Pointers Made
So far this season, Thompson is shooting a dreadful 40.0 percent from the field and 33.0 percent from 3.
He’s still seeing plenty of volume, but he’s made over three shots from beyond the arc just one time in his last 10 games.
That’s not going to get it done, so I’m not even scared away by the high volume of 3s that he usually takes. I’ll roll with the UNDER on this prop on Monday.
Steph Curry OVER 28.5 Points
The Warriors are only going to go as far as Steph Curry takes them. So far, the two-time MVP has led the team to a 6-6 record in the 12 games that he’s played in.
Curry is shooting 47.9 percent from the field and 44.7 percent from 3, but he’s gotten very little help elsewhere on offense. The star guard is averaging 30.3 points per game, clearing this prop line in six games this season.
Houston has been a solid defense this season (No. 4 in the league in defensive rating), but Curry is matchup proof.
He should have to take a lot of shots (averaging 19.7 attempts per game) in this game just to keep Golden State close. I’ll trust him to go OVER this prop tonight.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.