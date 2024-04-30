Best NBA Prop Bets Today for Sixers vs. Knicks Game 5 (Tyrese Maxey Poised for Big Game)
Breaking down the best prop bets for the New York Knicks-Philadelphia 76ers matchup in Game 5 of the NBA playoffs.
By Peter Dewey
The Philadelphia 76ers and Tyrese Maxey are facing elimination in Game 5 of the first round against the New York Knicks and Jalen Brunson.
There are several key players on the injury report in this one including Joel Embiid (questionable) and New York’s Mitchell Robinson (questionable) and Bojan Bogdanovic (out).
That opens up some opportunities in the prop market, especially since Embiid missed the team’s shootaround due to a migraine.
Does that lead to an expanded role for Maxey?
He’s one of the players that I’m looking to target in the prop market in this one, and there are two Knicks guards that are worth betting on as well.
Let’s break down the picks for Knicks-Sixers Game 5:
Sixers vs. Knicks best NBA prop bets
- Tyrese Maxey OVER 35.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists
- Donte DiVincenzo UNDER 18.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists
- Jalen Brunson to Record a Double-Double
Tyrese Maxey OVER 35.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists
Maxey could be leaned on more tonight if Embiid is limited, and he especially would be if the Sixers star is ruled out entirely.
While I expect Embiid to still play, this number is definitely way too low for Maxey, who has tallied 39, 54, 27 and 35 points, rebounds and assists in his first four games of this series.
Maxey had his worst shooting game (8-for-21) in Game 4 and came just one PRA shy of hitting this prop, and I expect him to bounce back at Madison Square Garden where he scored 30+ points in each of the first two games.
The Sixers guard’s usage is also massive. He’s taken 21 or more shots in every game and played over 41 minutes in each contest. With the ball in Maxey’s hands so often, he’s a must bet to clear this prop on Tuesday.
Donte DiVincenzo UNDER 18.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists
Knicks sharpshooter Donte DiVincenzo has struggled in this series outside of Game 2 when he drilled the go-ahead 3-pointer with 13 seconds to play.
DiVincenzo has totaled 12, 26, 12 and 10 points, rebounds and assists in the first four games of this series, shooting just 34.2 percent from the field and 34.8 percent from 3.
Unlike the regular season, DiVincenzo isn’t getting to take a ton of 3s, as the Sixers are looking to make him put the ball on the floor. That’s led to some lower scoring outputs, and he did not have a point in Game 4 until midway through the third quarter.
This number is too high for a player that doesn’t initiate offense as a passer, especially with Brunson scoring at a high level and handling the rock on basically every possession.
Jalen Brunson to Record a Double-Double
Jalen Brunson started off slow in this series, shooting 16-for-55 from the field in the first two games, but he’s rebounded since with 86 points and 23 assists in the last two games.
Brunson became just the 10th player in NBA history to have at least 47 points and 10 assists in a playoff game in Game 4, and he’s recorded back-to-back double-doubles for the Knicks.
Given how often Brunson has the ball (he leads the NBA in usage percentage this postseason), it’s hard not to expect him to push for a double-double. He closed the regular season with four double-doubles in his last eight games and now has two in four playoff games.
If Philly tries to take Brunson out of rhythm as a scorer, he’s been more than willing to find his teammates. I love him to hit this mark for the third straight game on Tuesday.
