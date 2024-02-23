Best NBA Prop Bets Today for Spurs vs Lakers: Target THIS LeBron James Three-Point Player Prop
The Los Angeles Lakers welcome in the San Antonio Spurs as both teams play the second part of a back-to-back.
The Lakers came up short against the Warriors on Thursday in a game with massive postseason implications, but LeBron James is expected back for this game in hopes of keeping Los Angeles in good standing in the Western Conference playoff picture. With that in mind, let's hit on some LeBron props for Friday.
Here's my three favorite player props for Lakers vs. Spurs.
New FanDuel Sportsbook bettors can sign up for FanDuel using the link below to get $150 in bonus bets when they win their first bet of just $5! All you have to do is sign up below.
Best Prop Bets for Spurs vs Lakers
- Tre Jones UNDER 13.5 Points and Rebounds
- Austin Reaves OVER 20.5 Points and Assists
- LeBron James OVER 1.5 Three-Pointers MADE
Tre Jones UNDER 13.5 Points and Rebounds
Jones has stepped up his initiator role as of late but the points and boards have not followed suit. Over the last 10 games he has gone under seven times.
On the second night of a back-to-back where he logged 10 points and two rebounds against the Kings his legs might not be completely under him, he probably will struggle shooting. In the month of February he has only shot about 18% from three and I just don't see that number improving tonight.
Not to mention he hasn't attempted a free throw in the last three games, so him getting the over on this line with points does not scare me. Also, for the season he is averaging 12.8 PR's per game which puts him right under this line.
Austin Reaves OVER 20.5 Points and Assists
Reaves has crushed this prop mark all season. He has gone over in 59% of the games this year, in seven of the past 10 games, and in four of the last five games.
Now, in last night's game, he did come up just short, landing on 20 (16 points and 4 assists) but there are some encouraging signs. First, he only played 27 minutes because he sat out most of the later part of the game due to the Warriors pulling away. It was the first time he played under 30 minutes in a game this year since January 21st.
Secondly, Reaves only took 11 shots despite shooting 63.6% from the field. For the month he averages 13 shots per game. I'd say that if he had gotten his regular alotted amount of minutes, he would have scored a bit more to hit the over on 20.5 PA's
LeBron James OVER 1.5 Three-Pointers MADE
Currently, LeBron is a game-time decision due to an ankle injury but Darvin Ham said that all signs point to him being able to play tonight.
So with that, James has been destroying his three-pointers made line as of late. Over the last 12 games he has gone over 11 times and his season stats support this recent trend. I believe that this number is baking in a possible minutes limit for the NBA all-time leading scorer, but I'm not fazed.
On the year, he is shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc on 5.4 attempts per game. The volume is there, the season shooting numbers are there, and the recent history is on our side. What's not to love about this prop?
Find Patrick Previty's NBA betting record here.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.